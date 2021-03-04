At least three civilians were injured on Thursday in a missile attack carried out by the YPG/PKK terror group in northwestern Syria, according to local sources.
The terror group, attacking from Syria's Tal Rifaat, targeted the Maryamin region in western Afrin province.
Three civilians inside a vehicle were wounded in the attack. Those injured were taken to hospitals.
Afrin was largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists in 2018 through Turkey's anti-terror offensive Operation Olive Branch, but the terror group still has sleeper cells in the region.
The terror group often targets Jarabulus, Azaz, Afrin and al-Bab by attacking from the adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions.
In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terror organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.
The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.
Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).
