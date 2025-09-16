The increasing recognition of Palestine by Western countries will further put pressure on Israel, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on his flight back from an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League summit in Doha, Erdoğan pledged to raise the issue against at the upcoming U.N. General Assembly.

Erdoğan condemned Israel’s attack on Palestinian group Hamas’ political office in Doha. “The fact that the negotiation team was the target of this treacherous attack is a clear defiance of the international system and law,” he said.