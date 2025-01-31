Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.

Drafted as the 16th pick in 2021 from Türkiye, the 22-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game this season, emerging as one of the Rockets’ standout players.

The Rockets currently hold second place in the Western Conference with a record of 32 wins and 14 losses, thanks in large part to Şengün’s contributions.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün (28) leaps for the opening jump ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston, Texas, U.S., Jan 22, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

His selection marks a historic milestone as he becomes only the second Turkish player in NBA history to earn an All-Star spot, following Mehmet Okur in 2007.

Okur had played a key role in Detroit’s 2004 NBA championship run before signing with the Utah Jazz, where he developed into an All-Star. In 2007, he became the first Turkish player to be named an NBA All-Star, recognized for his ability to stretch the floor as a big man.

Şengün was named among the Western Conference reserves, joining a star-studded lineup that includes Anthony Davis and James Harden. The Eastern Conference reserves feature Damian Lillard, Jaylen Brown and Pascal Siakam, among others.

Born on July 25, 2002, in northern Türkiye's Giresun, Şengün began his basketball career in the Turkish youth leagues before making his professional debut with Bandırma Kırmızı in 2018. He later joined Beşiktaş in the Turkish Basketball Super League, where he emerged as one of the top young prospects in Europe.

Alperen Şengün (L) works against Rui Hachimura of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Toyota Center, Houston, Texas, U.S., Jan. 5, 2025. (AFP Photo)

In 2021, Şengün was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder as the 16th overall pick in the NBA draft before being traded to the Rockets. Since then, he has developed into a key player for Houston, earning praise for his footwork, passing ability and scoring efficiency in the post. Often compared to traditional big men with modern versatility, Şengün has drawn attention for his strong performances despite his young age.

He has also represented Türkiye in international competitions, competing in FIBA tournaments at both youth and senior levels.

NBA All-Star 2025

The NBA All-Star Game, set for Feb. 16, will bring together 24 of the league’s top talents, including 10 starters announced last week and 14 reserves selected by NBA head coaches.

Each conference’s reserves include two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players at any position.

For the Western Conference, Sengun joins fellow first-time All-Stars Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Williams, alongside seasoned veterans like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, who were named starters.

In the Eastern Conference, rising stars such as Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley make their debuts alongside established names like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum.

Eastern Conference starters

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Eastern Conference reserves

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Western Conference starters

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Western Conference reserves