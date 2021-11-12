Taiwanese computing giant ASUS has become the technology sponsor of Karşıyaka, one of the oldest and most well-established sports clubs in Turkey.

According to a statement released by ASUS’ Turkey office on Friday, the Taiwanese giant and the club based in the western province of Izmir have signed a one-year sponsorship deal.

“We have manifested the importance we attach to sports by investing in esports, by developing products for professional esports players and by supporting sports clubs,” ASUS Turkey official Özge Kılıç Güler said in a statement to the press.

“Now we are happy because we are supporting Karşıyaka, which is the apple of our eye especially in basketball and which is also one of the most prestigious sports clubs in Turkey,” she added.

Meanwhile, the general manager of Pınar Karşıyaka, the club’s famed basketball branch, also underlined that the club appreciates ASUS’ support.

“It has made us happy that one of the most important tech brands on the globe, ASUS, has entered into the sports sector with Karşıyaka following their investments in the esports field,” Selim Çınar said.

“I am sure that ASUS, which embraces the themes of speed and high performance, will add a huge value to Karşıyaka Sports Club,” he concluded.

Reaching the Basketball Champions League semifinals last season, Pınar Karşıyaka is the top-performing branch of the club.

Under coach Ufuk Sarıca, Pınar Karşıyaka, the domestic champion of the 2014-2015 season, competed in all continental organizations, including playing in the final in the 2012-2013 FIBA Eurochallenge Cup and participating for the first time in the EuroLeague in 2015-2016 season. Last year, Karşıyaka was a semifinalist and a favorite in the FIBA Europe Cup, which was scrapped over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pınar Karşıyaka, with a game in hand over the postponed tie with Beşiktaş Icyprex, is guaranteed to finish third in the Basketball Super League regular season and will compete in playoffs.