Alpecin-Fenix's Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen outpaced veterans to win the 129.1-kilometer (80.2-mile) Fethiye-Marmaris stage of the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey on Friday.
Philipsen, 23, ended the sixth stage in 2 hours, 55 minutes and 50 seconds.
"I was disappointed with three 2nd places. I’m super happy to finally win here in Turkey," Philipsen said after the victory.
He was followed at the finish line by veteran sprinters like Germany's Andre Greipel and Briton Mark Cavendish. Greipel, 38, finished second and the 35-year-old Cavendish fourth.
Uno-X Pro Cycling Team's Kristoffer Halvorsen came in third.
It was a second top-of-the-podium finish this month for Philipsen, having savored his first success in winning the Scheldeprijs road cycling one-day race ahead of Ireland's Sam Bennett and Cavendish.
Delko's Spanish rider Jose Manuel Diaz. who won the fifth stage Thursday, retained the leader's jersey. Cavendish, on the other hand, holds the sprint points jersey by a single point from Philipsen after three straight wins earlier on the tour.
Saturday sees the riders tackle a largely flat 180 kilometer seventh and penultimate stage from Marmaris to Turgutreis.
Marmaris is a well-known tourist resort on the Mediterranean coast.
The 56th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey will end on Sunday with the eighth leg.
