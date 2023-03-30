The disgraced former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius is expected to appear before a parole board on Friday in a hearing that will determine whether or not he is eligible for release from prison, 10 years after fatally shooting his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp multiple times through a toilet door in his own home.

Pistorius, convicted of murder in Steenkamp’s Valentine’s Day 2013 killing, could leave the Atteridgeville Correctional Center in Pretoria on Friday if his parole is granted. However, the Department of Corrections said the process might take days to finalize if his application is successful.

Barry and June Steenkamp, the parents of Reeva, have said they oppose Pistorius’ release and are allowed to address the parole board at his hearing. A submission by a victim’s relatives is one of the numerous factors considered.

“He is a murderer. He should remain in jail,” Barry Steenkamp said in an interview with Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper published last month on the 10th anniversary of his daughter’s killing.

The Department of Corrections declined to give details on Pistorius’ hearing, saying it was “an internal matter” like any other parole hearing.

According to guidelines, the board will consider the offense Pistorius was convicted of, his conduct and disciplinary record while in prison, whether he took part in educational or other training courses, his mental and physical state, whether he’s likely to “relapse into a crime” and the risk he poses to the public.

Of all the factors, legal expert Neo Mashele said that “generally speaking, the behavior of the offender is the most important consideration.”

Pistorius’ parole lawyer, Julian Knight, has previously said Pistorius has been a “model prisoner.” Knight didn’t respond to requests for comment this week. Neither did a lawyer for the Steenkamps.

Pistorius, now 36, was ultimately convicted of murder after prosecutors appealed against an initial conviction for culpable homicide comparable to manslaughter. He was eventually sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison for murder in 2017, again after a prosecution appeal against a lighter sentence.

Offenders in South Africa convicted of severe crimes must serve at least half their sentence before being considered for parole. Pistorius has done that after considering the time he served in jail from late 2014 while the appeals in his case were heard.

Several options are available to the parole board: Pistorius could be released on full parole or placed on day parole. He would be allowed to live and work in the community during the day but have to return to prison at night. He could also be placed under correctional supervision, which means he would be released but have to spend some time at a correctional center during the week.

Pistorius’ parole could be denied, where the board usually asks the offender to reapply later.

A double-amputee runner and multiple Paralympic champion once hailed as an inspirational figure, Pistorius’ murder trial and downfall captivated the world. His crime eventually led to him being sent to the Kgosi Mampuru II maximum security prison, one of South Africa’s most notorious.

South Africa's Oscar Pistorius poses for photographs with a national flag after winning gold in the men's 400m-T44 final during the athletics competition at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, Olympic Stadium, London, U.K., Sept. 9, 2012. (AFP Photo)

He was moved to the Atteridgeville prison in 2016 because that facility is better suited to disabled prisoners. Pistorius had his lower legs amputated as a baby and walked with prosthetics.

There have been glimpses of his life in prison, with reports claiming he had grown a beard, gained weight, and taken up smoking. He was unrecognizable from the elite athlete who competed against non-disabled runners on his carbon-fiber blades at the 2012 London Olympics.

He has spent much of his time working in an area of the prison grounds where vegetables are grown, sometimes driving a tractor. His father, Henke Pistorius, said in a 2018 interview that he was running bible classes for other inmates.

There have also been flashes of trouble. Pistorius sustained an injury in an altercation with another inmate over a public telephone in 2017. A year earlier, Pistorius received treatment for injuries to his wrists, which his family denied were a result of his harming himself.

Pistorius has been seeking parole since 2021, but a hearing that year was canceled partly because he hadn’t yet met with Barry and June Steenkamp in a process known as a victim-offender dialogue. It is required in South Africa – if victims or their families want the meeting – before an offender can be considered for parole.

Pistorius claims he shot 29-year-old Reeva Steenkamp by mistake with his licensed 9 mm pistol because he thought she was a dangerous intruder. He said in the Daily Mail interview that he met face-to-face with her father last year, which convinced Barry Steenkamp that Pistorius should not be released.

South Africa's Olympic sprint star Oscar Pistorius and his late-model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp during the Feather Awards held at Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, South Africa, Nov. 4, 2012. (AFP Photo)

“I told Oscar directly that he had shot my daughter deliberately, and he denied it,” Steenkamp said. “He stuck to his story that he thought it was an intruder. After all these years, we are still waiting for him to admit he did it in anger. That is all we wanted.”

“If he told me the truth,” said Steenkamp, “I would have let the law take its course over his parole.”