Despite a final stage win for British rider Mark Cavendish, Delko's Spanish cyclist Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego came out as the overall winner of the 56th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Spaniard won the tour with a timing of 29 hours 19 minutes and 40 seconds at the end of a total of eight stages.

He edged Belgian team Alpecin-Fenix’s Australian rider Jay Vine by 1 second and Italian side Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec’s Argentine cyclist Eduardo Sepulveda by 6 seconds.

Overall, the cyclists covered a total of 1,244 kilometers on the tour. Deceuninck-Quick Step’s Cavendish won the 160.3-kilometer final stage, between Bodrum and Kuşadası.