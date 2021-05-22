Two representatives from western Turkey's Izmir will be playing against each other on Wednesday for the final match of Turkish Football Federation (TFF) 1.Lig play-offs to grab the last ticket to Turkey's top division Süper Lig.

During Sunday's semi-final matches, Altınordu managed to advance to the final by drawing 2-2 against Yılport Samsunspor in the namesake Black Sea province. The Izmir club previously defeated Samsunspor 1-0 in its home ground and thus advanced to the final.

Yılport Samsunspor's Vukan Savicevic (R) vies for the ball with Altınordu's Yusuf Yalçın Arslan (C) and Sinan Osmanoğlu (L) during TFF 1. Lig play-off semi final match in Samsun, May 23, 2021. (AA Photo)

The other finalist was Altay, which will embark on its third 1.Lig final bid after eliminating Istanbulspor in the semi-finals. The Izmir club, already having won the home game 3-2, also managed to defeat its opponent in Istanbul.

Both clubs are well-known to the Turkish football scene. Founded in 1914, Altay is among the pioneering football clubs in the country based in Izmir's cosmopolitan Alsancak quarter. The club is still among the top ranks of Turkish clubs that had played the longest in the top division despite having relegated from the Süper Lig back in 2002-2003 season. It was also the last season when Izmir fielded two teams in the top division, including Göztepe, which finished last season tenth.

Altınordu was founded in 1923 as a splintering club from Altay. It regularly competed in the top division in 1960s, however, its last top division participation was in 1970. However, Altınordu has transformed itself over a decade and currently boasts one of the best youth development systems and facilities in the country, raising the likes of As Roma midfielder Cengiz Ünder or Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü.

Previously, Adana Demirspor and GZT Giresunspor promoted to Süper Lig following regular season.