Barcelona will look to strengthen their grip on the La Liga title race Sunday when they host Real Madrid at Camp Nou, with a victory potentially opening a nine-point gap over their fiercest rivals.

Hansi Flick’s side have dominated the league in the early stages of the season, but their preparations have been complicated by a 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The loss exposed defensive weaknesses that could prove costly against a Real Madrid side beginning to find its rhythm under Jose Mourinho.

Los Blancos have won four consecutive matches, including a convincing victory over RB Leipzig on Wednesday, and appear increasingly settled under their new coach.

Yet La Blaugrana remain well positioned to deliver a significant blow to their rivals’ title ambitions.

The Catalans enter the weekend at the top of the standings with 27 points from nine matches, six ahead of third-placed Madrid, who have 21.

Atletico Madrid sit second with 22 points.

A Barça victory would give Flick’s team a commanding advantage at this stage of the campaign, while a Madrid win would narrow the gap and inject fresh uncertainty into the title race.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (C) in action between Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga (L) and Jude Bellingham during a La Liga match at Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, Oct. 26, 2025. (AP Photo)

Barcelona also have reasons for optimism. Raphinha has returned to fitness, while teenage winger Lamine Yamal continues to provide a major attacking threat. The two have been central to a side that has scored 39 goals in nine league matches, averaging more than four per game.

However, the defeat in Paris served as a reminder that Barcelona’s attacking brilliance can be undermined by their defensive vulnerabilities.

Vinicius' absence

The Clasico could also mark an important moment for Mourinho, whose attempts to build a cohesive team have been complicated by the challenge of accommodating Madrid’s attacking stars.

Vinicius Junior will miss Sunday’s match through suspension after receiving a red card against Villarreal.

While the Brazilian’s absence deprives Madrid of one of their most dangerous forwards, it could also give Mourinho greater freedom to adjust his tactical approach.

Spanish newspaper AS reported that Vinicius’ four-match suspension was viewed within Madrid as more of a solution than a problem, reflecting the difficulties of balancing the team when all its leading attackers are available.

Mourinho has generally sought to include his biggest names, but finding the right balance between attacking firepower and defensive stability remains a challenge.

Teenager Yan Diomande, Madrid’s record 140 million euros ($157 million) signing, could provide an alternative. His defensive contribution, combined with improving attacking form, may make him a suitable option against Barcelona.

Mourinho could also strengthen his midfield to disrupt Barcelona’s passing patterns and limit the space available to Yamal and Raphinha. However, PSG demonstrated that Barcelona can be vulnerable when opponents attack aggressively rather than simply attempting to contain them.

Despite Madrid’s improved results, Mourinho played down the significance of confidence ahead of the encounter.

“Confidence doesn’t exist” for Clasicos, he said, emphasizing the unique pressure surrounding the fixture. He also complained that Madrid would have 24 fewer hours of rest than Barcelona before Sunday’s match.

The scheduling issue could become significant if Barcelona’s recent workload begins to affect their intensity, particularly given their demanding pressing game and high defensive line.

Barcelona's defensive concerns

Barcelona face several selection problems of their own.

Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen are sidelined, while Jules Kounde is a doubt with an ankle issue.

Midfielder Dani Olmo is also unavailable after suffering an adductor injury against PSG, with his absence expected to last around a month. Roony Bardghji is another player missing from the squad.

The injuries leave Flick with fewer options as he attempts to address the defensive problems exposed in Paris.

Barcelona conceded four goals against PSG, with Desire Doue, Lucas Hernandez, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz finding the net for the French side.

Xavi Espart and Yamal scored for the visitors in a high-tempo contest that exposed the risks associated with Barcelona’s aggressive defensive line.

Flick acknowledged that his team’s mistakes had contributed to the defeat, particularly in possession.

“We made too many mistakes, especially in ball possession, easy ball losses,” he said. “This is what we have to analyze.”

The German coach also pointed to fatigue following a demanding run of matches, suggesting that his players’ physical condition had contributed to their loss of concentration.

“We have to understand the mistakes happen because (players) are not fresh. What they had to do the last couple of weeks is unbelievable,” Flick said.

Those concerns will be particularly relevant against Madrid, who possess the pace and finishing ability to punish defensive errors. If Barcelona continue to lose possession in dangerous areas, their attacking dominance could leave them exposed.

Raphinha and Yamal lead charge

Despite their defensive shortcomings, Barcelona’s ability to score remains their greatest strength.

The team have scored at least twice in every match this season, maintaining an attacking consistency that has helped them establish an early advantage in the league.

Raphinha leads the La Liga scoring charts with 12 goals, three more than Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe.

Yamal follows with eight, underlining Barcelona’s dependence on a forward line capable of producing goals from multiple positions.

“Our unbeaten run (domestically) is still intact, and we’ll do everything we can to keep it that way,” Raphinha told TNT Sports.

Mbappe and Yamal also have individual recognition in their sights, with both hoping to be crowned the world’s best player at Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony. But the immediate priority for both forwards will be delivering a victory that could shape the direction of the title race.