There is a strange pattern in the Turkish Süper Lig when it comes to champions. The quality difference between the Champions League and Turkey’s top flight usually derails Turkish champions in their next domestic campaign. Despite being the group leader in the Champions League, Beşiktaş lost the race in 2018 to Galatasaray.

In 2019 and 2020 Galatasaray also suffered from the same situation and was only able to reclaim 2019’s title. After becoming champions, teams start to invest in new strategies and transfers for the Champions League, as the demands of the competition are much higher than the Süper Lig.

Nevertheless, this short-term strategic “steroid use” usually backfires, as the preparations are not enough for the Champions League, but enough to disrupt domestic plans.

This is what happened to Istanbul Başakşehir this season. The club has one of the richest squads and one of the brightest coaches in the league, but it is only five points above the relegation zone right now.

The team won only six of its 20 games, while on the top of the table Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray have already passed 12. But until December, no one was even thinking about these results, as the group stages of the Champions League were underway.

Başakşehir was so focused on fighting for survival against opponents like Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Manchester United, that opponents like Hatayspor, Karagümrük and Alanyaspor were mostly forgotten.

Giving the devil his due, Başakşehir put up a good fight against these despite their clear superiority. The Istanbul side managed to beat United and came close to getting points against PSG and Leipzig. Nonetheless, it was a fight that required not much creativity, as Başakşehir was mostly on the defensive, or rather, defensive dynamism.

Against most of the Turkish sides, however, the story was completely different. Almost all of the so-called weak teams in Turkey learned how to block their opponents with a solid defensive game. Since then, the clear reign of the big teams in Turkey has ended, and their usual, effortless strategy that relies on squad quality does not work anymore. The same fate also happened to coach Okan Buruk’s team.

When Başakşehir ended its Champions League campaign, it had no plans about how to return to the Süper Lig. Added to that, as the second oldest squad in the league after Konyaspor, the high tempo of 40 weeks of national leagues, Champions League and national cup drained the team’s energy.

Thus, exhausted and unprepared for the challenges it is facing, Başakşehir sits only five points above the teams against which it has clear squad superiority and 15 points below the ones it has equal power with.

The last Super Cup final against Trabzonspor showed that Buruk is trying to change this situation by becoming more fluid in its attacking transitions. However, his team does not look convinced or prepared, as the attacking organizations are still a chaotic mix of unnecessary ball possessions and sudden, uncontrolled bursts.

The apparent arrogance of some players, who think they are above the team or the league is also another problem. Overall, Başakşehir should return to the realities of this league before it is too late for the team to finish it in a good spot.