Bundesliga’s reigning leader Bayern Munich prepares to clinch the German top-flight trophy for the ninth straight season as it hosts Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

A 2-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Mainz a fortnight ago cost Bayern the chance to be confirmed Bundesliga champions. With three games left, Bayern can now secure the title at home.

However, Bayern's seven-point lead at the top could be cut before kick-off as second-placed RB Leipzig head to Dortmund earlier in the day in a rehearsal for next week's German Cup final.

Fifth-placed Dortmund is a point from the Champions League places and wants a home win to boost its European ambitions while laying down a marker for next Thursday's domestic final.

"We want three points – and to win the cup five days later," admitted Dortmund captain Marco Reus.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dortmund posted losses of 26.3 million euros ($31.7 million) in the first half of the 2020/21 financial year, which could be eased by the 15.25 million euros each club receives for qualifying for the Champions League's group stages.

The pressure is on both clubs.

Leipzig wants a confidence booster before the final and revenge for January's 3-1 home defeat when Erling Braut Haaland netted twice after Jadon Sancho's opening goal for Dortmund.

"It's going to be an interesting 'Dortmund week' for us with two important games," said Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann, who will leave to coach Bayern next season.

Dortmund is set to welcome back top-scorer Haaland, who missed last Saturday's 5-0 trashing of second-tier Holstein Kiel in the cup semifinals with a thigh injury.

After training again this week, Haaland is hopefully "pain-free and an option," head coach Edin Terzic said Thursday.

Leipzig is missing midfielders Christopher Nkunku and Tyler Adams, who are both suffering from back problems.

Later in Munich, a home win will guarantee Bayern a ninth straight league title as it looks to avenge a 3-2 defeat at Monchengladbach last January.

Thomas Muller has warned the Bavarians will not repeat the mistakes made in Mainz and are fresh after a two-week break due to last weekend's German Cup semifinals.

"We got hungry again in the two weeks in which we had no game and had time to recover physically and mentally," said Muller.

"In the last few years we have never had an easy time against Gladbach, so we know what to expect."