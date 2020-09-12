The coach of Istanbul football powerhouse Beşlktaş has tested positive for the coronavirus, a club official said Saturday, a day after the first game in the main league's new season.

Sergen Yalçın tested positive following routine tests conducted ahead of a match with Trabzonspor Sunday, Tekin Kerem Ülkü, the team's health board coordinator, said.

Yalçın did not show any symptoms but said he would isolate himself in line with Health Ministry guidelines.

Daily coronavirus cases and deaths in Turkey have jumped to their highest since mid-May when lockdowns were in place.

The government has said it does not plan to reintroduce a full lockdown but has urged Turks to follow social distancing and hygiene measures, making the wearing of masks mandatory.