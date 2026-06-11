Group B opens Friday at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Toronto, where co-host nation Canada begins its campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a historic match at BMO Field, the first men’s World Cup fixture ever staged on Canadian soil.

For Canada, the moment carries weight beyond the standings. It is a home debut on football’s biggest stage, but also a test of whether steady progress in recent years can finally translate into results that match rising expectations.

The hosts arrive with momentum under coach Jesse Marsch, unbeaten in eight matches heading into the tournament. That run has been defined less by attacking fireworks and more by control and structure, with six clean sheets highlighting a side that has learned to manage games even when it struggles to finish chances.

Yet history looms over every Canadian World Cup appearance. The team has lost all six of its previous matches at the tournament and has never scored in an opening game, falling 1-0 to France in 1986 and repeating that scoreline against Belgium in 2022 after missing a penalty that could have shifted the narrative.

This time, the context is different. Canada enters as a co-host with a deeper squad and more international experience across its core players, but the pressure is also sharper. A home crowd in Toronto expects more than participation. It expects progress.

Jonathan David carries much of the attacking burden. One goal away from 40 international strikes, he remains the focal point of a forward line still searching for consistent cutting edge at World Cup level. Around him, Canada’s leadership group is entering defining territory, with Jonathan Osorio and Cyle Larin both among the nation’s most experienced players by caps.

In goal, Maxime Crepeau is set for a major tournament role after missing the previous World Cup through injury, while defensive uncertainty lingers. Captain Alphonso Davies is doubtful due to a hamstring strain, and Moise Bombito is also unlikely to be available. Those absences would significantly alter Canada’s balance, particularly in transitions where Davies has long been decisive.

This combination of file photos shows Bosnia-Herzegovina's Edin Dzeko (L) in Zenica on March 31, 2026 and Canada's Alphonso Davies in Doha on Nov. 27, 2022. (AFP Photo)

On the other side, Bosnia and Herzegovina arrive with a different kind of momentum, built on resilience rather than expectation. Their path to a second World Cup appearance was defined by nerve, eliminating both Italy and Wales in penalty shootouts to reach the tournament.

Managed by Sergej Barbarez, Bosnia are unbeaten in eight matches and have developed a defensive edge, conceding one goal or fewer in each of their last six outings. It is a team that has learned to stay compact, absorb pressure, and wait for moments rather than dominate possession.

Their first World Cup appearance in 2014 ended in narrow disappointment, missing the knockout stage by a single point. This squad is older, more experienced, and more accustomed to pressure situations, even if expectations remain measured compared to Europe’s elite.

Fitness remains a concern. Veteran striker Edin Dzeko is in doubt after missing training with a shoulder issue, while Haris Tabaković is also carrying an ankle problem and may not be fully available. That places added responsibility on supporting attackers and set-piece threats, including defender Nikola Katić, who has already contributed key goals in recent international matches.

Bosnia also carry a statistical challenge. Their only World Cup victory came in 2014, and their record against CONCACAF opposition remains limited, with no win in that category since a 2014 friendly against Mexico.