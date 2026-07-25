Senegal's bid to reclaim the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Oct. 8, as one of the most controversial disputes in African football heads to sport's highest judicial body.

CAS confirmed Friday that Senegal's appeal against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation will be heard behind closed doors at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

No date has been set for a final ruling, with CAS noting that a decision will not be issued on the day of the hearing.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) is seeking to overturn CAF's March decision that stripped Senegal of the AFCON title and instead awarded host nation Morocco a 3-0 victory by forfeit.

Senegal originally lifted the trophy after defeating Morocco 1-0 following extra time in a dramatic Jan. 18 final in Rabat. Pape Gueye scored the winning goal in extra time after a match overshadowed by chaotic scenes late in regulation.

The controversy erupted in stoppage time with the score tied 0-0 when Morocco was awarded a penalty. Furious over the decision, Senegal's players walked off the field in protest, delaying the match for nearly 20 minutes. Some Senegal supporters also attempted to invade the pitch, while clashes broke out between fans and security forces inside the stadium.

After lengthy discussions, Senegal captain Sadio Mane helped persuade his teammates to return and complete the match.

Morocco failed to capitalize on the penalty after Brahim Diaz attempted a Panenka that goalkeeper Edouard Mendy comfortably saved. Gueye then scored the decisive goal in extra time to hand Senegal what appeared to be a historic continental title.

Weeks later, however, CAF's appeals body overturned the on-field result, ruling that Senegal had forfeited the final by refusing to continue play after the penalty decision. CAF awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory and declared the hosts African champions.

The decision immediately sparked outrage across African football, with critics arguing that it conflicted with the Laws of the Game, which generally consider a referee's decisions on the field final.

CAF instead relied on tournament regulations stating that any team refusing to play "shall be eliminated for good from the current competition." Although Senegal temporarily left the field, the referee did not abandon the match, and the game was ultimately completed.

In its appeal, filed on March 25, the FSF is asking CAS to annul CAF's ruling and officially recognize Senegal as the 2025 AFCON champion.

"CAS confirms a hearing has been scheduled for the procedure between the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) concerning the final of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025," the court said in a statement.

The hearing will take place behind closed doors in Lausanne.

CAS added that the appeal seeks to overturn CAF's decision declaring Senegal had forfeited the final and requests that the federation be recognized as the rightful AFCON winner.

"At this stage, CAS cannot state when a final decision will be rendered but it will not be on the day of the hearing," the statement said.

The dispute has remained a major talking point throughout 2026, fueling debate over CAF's disciplinary powers and Morocco's growing influence within international football as the country prepares to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

The fallout extended beyond the field. In May, Morocco's King Mohammed VI pardoned 18 Senegalese supporters who had been jailed following clashes during the final.