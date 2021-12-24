Premier League leader Manchester City looks to keep the title momentum going when it hosts Leicester City on Sunday.

However, the match comes as the Premier League's clubs muster their squads for a festive program overshadowed by the specter of more pandemic-driven postponements, rescheduling nine of the last 20 Premier League matches.

While title rivals Liverpool and Chelsea have seen key players ruled out for COVID-19 related reasons and have both dropped points in the run-up to Christmas, Pep Guardiola's side looked in unstoppable form.

It has scored 11 times without reply in the last two games and its current form is reminiscent of last season when it began a 15-match winning sequence in December and galloped away with the title.

Liverpool, who is three points behind City, faces losing further ground, however, after its Boxing Day home game against Leeds United was postponed along with the clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford, bringing the total of matches this season hit by the COVID-19 surge to 12.

Chelsea, who has slipped six points back, is still scheduled to visit Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

On the previous two occasions City topped the Premier League at Christmas it went on to win the title and all its rivals can do is win their games and hope Guardiola's side relents.

City playmaker Riyad Mahrez sounded an uncomfortable warning, however, as he prepares to face his old club.

"I don't really believe in superstitions and these types of things. I just believe in winning games and trying to be there until the end," Mahrez said.

"We just have to keep going and we are in a very good moment. The numbers do not matter. We just have to win game after game."

More COVID-19 cancelations

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has been vocal in his criticism of the fixture schedule and will be able to give his players some extra recovery time after Leeds United was granted a postponement by the Premier League because of a shortage of players owing to COVID-19 infections and injuries.

Chelsea, who handed debuts to three teenaged academy players in the League Cup win at Brentford on Wednesday, is also emerging from its only COVID-19 complications.

Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi should both be available for the trip to Villa, although Tuchel said he would have to wait and see how they are feeling.

"The guys have had some symptoms so we will have to see," he said. "The Premier League is the toughest place to play so it's good news but I'm not overexcited because I need to check to see how they are."

Fourth-placed Arsenal will visit bottom club Norwich City on Boxing Day seeking a fourth successive win as the battle for a top-four place behind the leading trio intensifies.

Arsenal is four points ahead of West Ham United but has played a game more than David Moyes's side, who hosts Southampton.

Seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who has three games in hand to Arsenal after having two games postponed because of COVID-19, hosts Crystal Palace, while sixth-placed Manchester United has Boxing Day off but travels to relegation-haunted Newcastle United on Monday.

United was hit by a COVID-19 outbreak and has not played a league game since a 1-0 win at Norwich on Dec. 11.

"We've pretty much got the full squad back, which is a positive going into the week," forward Marcus Rashford said.

"If we have a good Christmas period now and keep that momentum going and that will take you into the big games where the trophies are, come the end of the season."

The action continues on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with another full round of fixtures scheduled.