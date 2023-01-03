Saudi Arabian football team Al-Nassr held a euphoric welcoming ceremony for their new transfer, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, on Tuesday.

"I can say now that many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, the U.S. and even in Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me, but I gave my word to this club," Ronaldo said at Riyadh's Mrsool Park stadium.

Al-Nassr signing ceremony for Cristiano Ronaldo, Jan. 3, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Ronaldo also hit back at criticism of some of his choices to play with Al-Nassr.

"This is not the end for me. The Saudi Arabian League is very competitive. I know people don't know that."

The 37-year-old said that after beating all the records in Europe, he wants to break some in Saudi Arabia as well, adding: "This contract is unique because I'm a unique player as well."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner became a free agent in November after cutting ties with Manchester United.

Ronaldo is a five-time UEFA Champions League winner, including four with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United.

He led Portugal to the UEFA EURO 2016 title.

Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr on a free transfer and will wear the no. 7 jersey.