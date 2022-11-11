A flash claim has been made about Dele Alli, a loanee who currently plays for Spor Toto Süper Lig giant Beşiktaş.

It was claimed that Alli, who joined the black-and-white side from Premier League team Everton on loan has been acting unprofessionally.

Claims reported that Alli has been playing below his standards after French coach Valerien Ismael left the team and the Beşiktaş technical team seems to be far from satisfied. Therefore, chances are high that the two parties might part ways during the January transfer period.

Beşiktaş coach Şenol Güneş, who took over after Ismael's sacking, expressed his displeasure toward the performance of the 26-year-old football player. Güneş said, "Dele Alli should perform at least 50% of his performance at Tottenham. But I don't like his situation so far."

Dele Alli took 457 minutes in seven matches to score one goal for the Black Eagles this season.

To make matters worse, reports claim that the doors of donning national team colors and the Everton team were also closed to the English star, who was not called for the Qatar World Cup squad

Reports also suggested that the experienced technical man was not satisfied with the performance of Roman Sais and Talha Sanuç and was looking for an alternative to strengthen his defense and that Felipe's situation, who had difficulties in getting into the squad at Atletico Madrid, was being followed closely.