Denmark pulled off a stunning 4-1 win over Russia at Parken Stadium to qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2020 as Group B rival Finland lost to Belgium.
The Belgians swept to victory in the group, winning all three games, with Denmark taking second place on three points and Finland behind them on goal difference.
Mikkel Damsgaard fired the Danes in front with a stunning, curling shot in the 38th minute, and Yussuf Poulsen pounced on a poor back pass from Roman Zobnin to score the second in the 59th.
Artyom Dzyuba pulled one back from the penalty spot for Russia in the 70th minute but a thunderous strike from Andreas Christensen and a fourth from Joakim Maehle completed the rout. Denmark will meet Wales in the last 16 in Amsterdam on June 26.
