Belgium defeated Finland 2-0 on Monday to finish top of Euro 2020 Group B and leave the Finns third in the standings with only a slim chance of making the last 16.
A second-half own goal by Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky and a strike by Romelu Lukaku secured Belgium's third successive win.
Hradecky fumbled in a ball that had hit his left post, giving Belgium a 1-0 lead in the 74th minute. Lukaku added the second after having another effort disallowed having been judged offside.
Belgium will face one of the third-placed sides in Seville on June 27.
Denmark, second in Group B after their 4-1 win over Russia on Monday, will play Wales in Amsterdam on June 26. Finland must wait to see if they qualify for the knockout stages.
