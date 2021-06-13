Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is unlikely to play football again after suffering an apparent heart attack during a Euro 2020 match, a sports cardiologist who previously worked with the player said.

In dramatic scenes in Copenhagen, the 29-year-old midfielder dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium soon before half-time in Denmark's match against Finland and was treated on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

The first-round match was suspended with players from both sides in clear distress before resuming some two hours later after Eriksen was said to be in a stable condition. Finland won 1-0.

Sanjay Sharma, a professor of sports cardiology at London's St. George's University, said football bodies and medical practitioners were likely to be "very strict" about allowing Eriksen, who is now with Serie A side Inter Milan, to play again.

Sharma, who worked with Eriksen at Tottenham, said: "Clearly something went terribly wrong. But they managed to get him back, the question is what happened? And why did it happen?"

"This guy had normal tests all the way up to 2019 so how do you explain this cardiac arrest?" asked Sharma.

Sharma, who chairs the FA's expert cardiac consensus group, said there were multiple reasons a cardiac arrest could have happened, such as high temperatures or an unidentified condition.

But he said reports after the match that Eriksen was awake in hospital were "a very good sign."

"I'm very pleased. The fact he's stable and awake, his outlook is going to be very good," he told the PA news agency. "I don't know whether he'll ever play football again. Without putting it too bluntly, he died today, albeit for a few minutes, but he did die and would the medical professional allow him to die again? The answer is no."

He added: "The good news is he will live, the bad news is he was coming to the end of his career, so would he play another professional football game, that I can't say. In the U.K. he wouldn't play. We'd be very strict about it."

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand struggled to hold back the tears during his post-match press conference and revealed his side had the choice of finishing the Group B opener on the night or returning on Sunday.

"It was more unmanageable to have to restart tomorrow. It was more unmanageable than going back out now and getting it all put behind us," he said. "I could not be more proud of this team, who take good care of each other. There are players in there who are completely finished emotionally. Players who on another day could not play this match. They are supporting each other. It was a traumatic experience."

After Eriksen collapsed, his teammates formed a shield around the 29-year-old while he received treatment and fans from both sets of countries chanted the name of the midfielder.

The football world has united to send messages of support to Eriksen and his family. Sabrina Kvist Jensen, with whom Eriksen has two children, was consoled on the sideline by other Denmark players and team officials while the midfielder received treatment.