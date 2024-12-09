Memphis Depay, Brazil’s most popular footballer, didn’t emerge from the sun-soaked streets of Rio de Janeiro or Sao Paulo’s muddy fields.

Instead, he grew up in the cold, quiet Dutch village of Moordrecht.

But when the 30-year-old striker shocked fans by leaving Europe for South America in September, it raised plenty of eyebrows.

After frustrating stints at Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, where his talents went underused, Depay could have easily joined one of the Champions League-bound clubs eager for his signature. So, why Brazil?

Why Corinthians, a debt-ridden Sao Paulo team, struggling with relegation?

And why choose a path that could complicate his World Cup hopes with the Netherlands?

"I don’t have the answer for that,” Depay admitted at his first Corinthians press conference. Yet, despite the uncertainty, he felt a deep connection to the Brazilian club, which has struggled to win titles over the past five years but has a history of glory.

And it’s been a perfect fit. Depay’s leadership helped Corinthians surge from 18th to secure Copa Libertadores qualification after nine straight wins in the Brazilian league.

He scored seven goals in 14 matches, including a stunning bicycle kick in their 3-0 win at Gremio, securing a place among Brazil's footballing elite.

"I’ve said from the beginning: I bring experience, talent, and inspiration," Depay said after a dominant 3-0 win over Bahia. "This was a challenge for me, and it spoke to me.”

Five of Depay’s seven league goals were game-changers.

Two came from free kicks, one from a long-range shot, and another two were calm finishes in front of goal – chances his teammates often squandered before his arrival.

Fans couldn’t help but wonder how much sooner Corinthians could have turned their fortunes if Depay had joined earlier.

Despite finishing 7th, 14 points clear of relegation, and 23 behind league champions Botafogo, Depay has won over fans across Brazil.

After a thrilling 4-2 victory at Criciuma on Nov. 30, local supporters lined up to snap photos with the star, who patiently obliged. It’s become a regular occurrence since his arrival.

"I’ve never liked a Corinthians player before, but Memphis is different," said 11-year-old Palmeiras fan Miguel Fernandes. "I like doing his celebration – putting my fingers on my ears. I’d never get a Memphis headband because my dad wouldn’t approve, but he’s nice."

Off the pitch, Depay’s connection to Brazil deepens. He’s been photographed in Sao Paulo’s favelas, bonding with locals and enjoying the vibrant music scene.

He's partnered with local rappers, attended samba events, and even publicly called on Neymar to join him in Brazil.

"Memphis brought us more than goals. He brought us his big personality and international fame," Corinthians football executive Fabinho Soldado told The Associated Press. "He has blended seamlessly into Brazilian culture, and people feel close to him."

Depay, who previously played for PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, and Lyon, says he’s never experienced a bond like this with fans.

He’s learned their chants in Portuguese, celebrated with them after every win, and promised this is only the beginning.

"South and Latin America have a different energy," Depay said after a win against Bahia. "It’s more than football. The way people experience life is different here. You can’t compare it to European fans. I’m always excited to be on the pitch here."

"I want to inspire people," he added. "Whether I’m with politicians or people with fewer opportunities, just one hour of conversation can spark something."

Yet, despite his success in Brazil, questions linger about the Brazilian league’s competitiveness, and Depay hasn’t returned to the Netherlands national team since his move.

As the second-leading scorer in Dutch history, Depay knows a World Cup qualifying campaign might require long flights to Europe. But for now, he’s content to make his mark in South America.

"If the national team needs me, they know where to find me," Depay said, hinting that Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman might have to make the trek to Sao Paulo to watch him at Corinthians' NeoQuimica Arena.

Corinthians fans are confident that Depay’s presence in Sao Paulo will inspire more European players to follow his lead and experience the unique energy of South American football.