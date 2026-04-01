Türkiye ended a 24-year absence from the FIFA World Cup with a tense 1-0 victory over Kosovo in the UEFA playoff final, a result that not only secured qualification but also rewrote a narrative of near-misses that had lingered for more than two decades.

On Tuesday at Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina, the decisive moment arrived in the 53rd minute when Kerem Aktürkoğlu capped a swift, clinical counterattack, finishing from close range.

Kenan Yıldız surged down the flank before Orkun Kökçü redirected the move into Aktürkoğlu’s path, a goal that ultimately separated two sides bound by deep cultural ties but divided by fine margins on the night.

Kosovo responded with urgency and intensity, forcing Türkiye into long spells of defensive discipline.

Goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır stood firm with a series of composed interventions, preserving the lead as the closing stages tightened into a battle of nerves where every clearance, interception and save carried enormous weight.

At full time, emotion took over as players embraced and lifted coach Vincenzo Montella, who had guided the team through a campaign marked by both promise and setbacks, including a heavy defeat to Spain that once cast doubt over their trajectory.

Celebrations spilled far beyond the stadium as fans across Türkiye filled the streets with flags, flares and car horns in a long-awaited release.

The significance of the result is rooted in history.

Türkiye’s last appearance at the World Cup came in 2002 under Şenol Güneş, when they produced a remarkable run to third place, defeating Japan and South Korea and pushing eventual champions Brazil to the limit.

In the years that followed, however, repeated qualification failures turned that success into a distant memory, despite the emergence of talents such as Tuncay Şanlı and Arda Turan.

This current squad has shifted that narrative through resilience and balance.

After finishing second in their qualifying group behind Spain, Türkiye navigated a narrow playoff path, edging Romania before overcoming Kosovo in a final defined by composure under pressure, a hallmark increasingly associated with Montella’s approach.

The squad itself reflects a blend of emerging flair and experienced control.

Young attackers like Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız bring unpredictability and creativity, while captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu anchors the midfield with vision and leadership.

Türkiye's Hakan Çalhanoğlu waves a Turkish flag after winning at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualification final football match against Kosovo at the Fadil Vokrri stadium, Pristina, March 31, 2026. (AFP Photo)

They are supported by a disciplined defensive structure and opportunistic finishing that has proven decisive in tight matches.

For many within the team, the achievement carries generational meaning.

Players born after or too young to remember 2002 now step into a tournament they once watched only in highlights, a shift that Aktürkoğlu acknowledged as both emotional and motivating, with the squad aiming not only to participate but to inspire a new wave of supporters.

The challenge ahead is immediate and demanding.

Drawn into Group D alongside the United States, Australia and Paraguay, Türkiye face a stylistically diverse set of opponents, with analysts already labeling the group as one of the most competitive in the expanded 48-team tournament, where adaptability and squad depth will be critical.

International reaction highlighted the magnitude of the achievement.

Reuters framed it as a long-awaited return to football’s elite stage, while BBC highlighted the narrow margin that defined the playoff win.

The Guardian pointed to the difficulty of Türkiye’s group, and ESPN detailed the logistical and competitive challenges awaiting the team across North America.

Meanwhile, New York Post suggested Türkiye’s inclusion complicates the United States’ path, a view reinforced by US captain Christian Pulisic, who described the matchup as one to anticipate.

Further coverage from Marca, Al Jazeera and Bild emphasized both Türkiye’s breakthrough and Kosovo’s narrow miss, capturing the contrasting emotions of triumph and heartbreak that defined the night in Pristina.

Within the Turkish camp, ambition is already taking shape.

Skipper Çalhanoğlu has set progression beyond the group stage as the immediate goal.