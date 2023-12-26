Following Sunday's bland goalless stalemate between archrivals Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, questions arose regarding who would secure the Golden Boot by the end of the season.

In the intense competition for the top goal-scorer title in the Turkish Süper Lig, Fenerbahçe's Edin Dzeko and Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi currently lead the race, each having scored 12 goals at the halfway point of the season.

However, the lone Turkish contender among the top 10 is Aytaç Kara, who found the net an impressive nine times.

Dzeko and Icardi, boasting 12 goals each from 17 matches, face competition from Mame Thiam of Mondihome Kayserispor, closely trailing with 11 goals in the bag.

The Yellow Canaries dominate the top 10, with Sebastian Szymanski (eight goals) and Dusan Tadic (seven goals) showcasing their scoring prowess.

Fenerbahçe, notching up 44 goals in 17 matches, owe much of its success to this trio, contributing a staggering 27 goals collectively.

However, Kasımpaşa's Aytaç Kara is experiencing a career-defining season, securing the title of the highest-scoring Turkish player in the first half of Süper Lig.

With nine goals in 17 appearances, he claims the fourth spot in the race for the Golden Boot.

Fenerbahçe's Irfan Can Kahveci is the second-highest Turkish scorer, finding the net six times in 17 matches.

Eyüpspor lead the charts in TFF 1st Lig, dazzling with 46 goals in 17 matches.

Ahmed Kutucu emerges as Eyüpspor's top scorer, boasting 12 goals in the first half of the season.

Douglas (Kocaelispor), Eren Tozlu (Erzurumspor FK), Bruno, Del Valle (Sakaryaspor) and Ampem (Eyüpspor) follow closely with eight goals each.

The Istanbulite trio – Kutucu, Bruno, and Ampem – collectively tallied an impressive 28 goals.

Bursaspor's Çağatay Yılmaz leads the goal-scoring charts in TFF 2nd Lig Beyaz Group, having found the back of the net nine times in the first 17 matches.

A struggling Bursaspor relied heavily on him, with 70% of their 13 goals coming from his boots.

Mücahit Can Akçay (Ankara Demirspor) shares the top spot with 9 goals and Hamza Gür (Ankaraspor) is closely behind with eight goals.

In TFF 3rd. Lig, Alperen Doğan of Edirnespor leads the charge with 8 goals in the 1st Group, while 5 players share the top spot in the 2nd Group with 7 goals each.

In the 3rd Group, Can Muhammet Vural (Belediye Kütahyaspor) and Murat Çaydemir (Bornova 1877) lead the scoring charts with 10 goals apiece.

The most prolific scorer across professional leagues is İshak Kurt from Bitexen Adana 1954 in the 4th Group, boasting 17 goals in 14 matches for the leading team.

Sebat Gençlikspor's Önder Selimoğlu is in hot pursuit with nine goals.