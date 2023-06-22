Fenerbahçe on Thursday announced Edin Dzeko has officially joined the club on a free transfer, as the Bosnian striker is hoped to guide the Turkish giant to the first Super Lig title in nine years.

The 37-year-old, who lost the Champions League final with Inter Milan to Manchester City in Istanbul earlier this month, has signed a two-year contract to see him stay at Fenerbahçe until the summer of 2025.

Dzeko will receive 4.2 million euros ($4.6 million) per season, the club said in a statement to the Turkish Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

"Hello Fenerbahçe family. I'm so happy to be here. I'm looking forward to seeing you all," Dzeko said on Twitter, posting a video of him in a club jersey.

Dzeko scored 14 goals in all competitions for Inter last season but was out of contract with the side he joined from Serie A rival Roma in 2021, although he was reportedly offered a one-year extension.

He previously played for Manchester City and Wolfsburg, winning Premier League and Bundesliga titles.

Dzeko, who has netted more than 300 goals in club football, is also the all-time top-scorer for Bosnia-Herzegovina with 64 international goals in 129 games.

Fenerbahçe, runner-up to its great rival Galatasaray last season in the Super Lig, has not won the Turkish top-flight title since 2014.

The club won the Turkish Cup in early June, their first trophy in nine years.

Dzeko will fill the gap left by Ecuadorian Enner Valencia, the top scorer in the Super Lig with 29 goals last season, who has left for Internacional in Brazil.