Born in Adana and revered across Türkiye as “The Emperor,” Fatih Terim is set to receive one of the country’s most ambitious football tributes after Sarıçam Mayor Bilal Uludağ confirmed that a major sports museum and multi-purpose complex bearing Terim’s name will be built in Adana under the direction of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli.

The project, officially titled the Fatih Terim Sports Museum, will rise in Sarıçam as a sweeping cultural and sporting landmark dedicated to preserving the life and legacy of one of Turkish football’s most influential figures. Construction is expected to begin in September, with the complex targeted to open in 2027.

Speaking about the initiative, Uludağ described the museum as both a symbol of loyalty and a long-term investment in Turkish sporting culture, saying the project was designed to ensure Terim’s journey and achievements are passed on to future generations.

Sarıçam Mayor Bilal Uludağ speaks to an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter regarding the upcoming Fatih Terim Sports Museum project, Adana, Türkiye, May 14, 2026. (AA Photo)

Few figures have shaped Turkish football as profoundly as Terim. Born and raised in Adana, he began his football journey with Adana Demirspor before evolving into a commanding defender and later one of the most decorated managers in Turkish football history.

His managerial legacy became inseparable from Galatasaray, where he built dynasties, captured eight Süper Lig titles and led the Istanbul giants to sustained domestic and European success.

Beyond silverware, Terim became a defining symbol of Turkish football culture through his fiery touchline presence, emotional leadership style and ability to develop generations of players and coaches.

His influence stretched far beyond club football during multiple spells with the Turkish national team, where he oversaw some of the country’s most memorable international campaigns.

The new complex aims to capture every layer of that legacy.

Designed as far more than a traditional museum, the venue will combine football history with active sporting infrastructure.

Alongside the museum itself, the site will include a sports park, congress center and indoor sports halls capable of hosting 37 separate sporting disciplines, transforming the area into a year-round sporting and cultural destination.

Visitors entering the museum will immediately be immersed in a football-inspired atmosphere.

The entrance has been designed to resemble the tunnel entrances of professional stadiums, allowing fans to experience the sensation of “walking onto the pitch” from the moment they step inside.

At the heart of the museum will stand three giant domes inspired by the shape of a football, with each section representing a distinct phase of Terim’s life.

The first dome will focus on Terim’s roots in Adana and the formative years that shaped his football identity.

Fatih Terim instructs his players during a Greek Super League match between Panathinaikos and AEK Athens, at OPAP Arena stadium, Athens, Greece, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo)

The section is expected to feature memorabilia from his youth, early playing career and the local football culture that fueled his rise from neighborhood pitches to the national stage.

Personal belongings, archival material and symbolic objects tied to his early life will help trace the beginning of a career that later transformed Turkish football.

The second dome will center on Terim the manager, chronicling the era that elevated him into a national icon.

His championship-winning reigns with Galatasaray, his achievements in European competitions and his time leading the Turkish national team will form the core of the exhibition.

The section is expected to showcase trophies, match memorabilia, tactical archives and visual recreations of defining moments that cemented his “Emperor” status among supporters.

The third dome will shift the focus away from football and present a more personal portrait of Terim.

Visitors will be introduced to his family life, personal philosophy and the values that shaped him away from stadium lights and media attention.

Organizers hope the section will reveal the human side of a figure often associated with intensity, discipline and relentless ambition.

Uludağ said the project represents a bridge between generations, ensuring younger visitors can understand how a footballer from Adana became one of the most recognizable sporting figures in Turkish history.