Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe will look to extend their formidable unbeaten run when they host the Rangers in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 showdown on Thursday at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul.

The Istanbulites, riding an 18-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, booked their spot in the knockout rounds with a commanding 5-2 aggregate victory over Anderlecht in the playoffs.

The Yellow Canaries finished 24th in the new 36-team league phase, but their resurgence under Mourinho has reignited hopes of a deep European run.

The Turkish giants head into this clash fresh off a dominant 3-0 league win over Antalyaspor, with Mert Müldür, Dusan Tadic and Youssef En-Nesyri all finding the net inside the opening half-hour.

That victory, achieved without Mourinho on the touchline due to suspension, kept them within four points of Süper Lig leaders Galatasaray.

Now back in the dugout, Mourinho is chasing his second Europa League crown after guiding Manchester United to glory in 2016-17.

Fenerbahçe, meanwhile, are hoping their high-profile Portuguese manager can lead them past the last 16 for the first time since 2012-13, when they reached the semifinals.

They have history on their side against Scottish opponents, remaining unbeaten in four European encounters (one win, three draws).

Their lone triumph came in a 2-1 aggregate win over Rangers in a 2001 Champions League qualifier.

Rangers, however, arrive in Istanbul seeking redemption after a bruising domestic setback.

Barry Ferguson’s side squandered momentum from their thrilling 4-2 comeback win at Kilmarnock, falling 2-1 at home to Motherwell last weekend.

Despite Cyriel Dessers scoring his 21st goal of the season, VAR controversially ruled out his late equalizer, condemning Rangers to a third consecutive defeat at Ibrox – an unwanted record they last endured over a decade ago.

Ferguson’s return to Ibrox, where he made 409 appearances across two spells as a player, was bittersweet, leaving Rangers a distant 16 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

A change of scenery might help, as they have won three straight road games and lost just once in their last seven Europa League away fixtures.

History, however, is not on their side.

The Gers have progressed past the last 16 in just two of their previous 11 attempts in major European competitions.

They last broke that barrier en route to the 2007-08 UEFA Cup final, eliminating Werder Bremen, and again in 2021-22, when they stunned Red Star Belgrade on their way to finishing runners-up.

Last year, though, they fell at this stage to Benfica, losing 3-2 on aggregate.

Tactical analysis

Fenerbahçe will be without long-term absentees Jayden Oosterwolde and Rodrigo Becao, both sidelined with season-ending knee injuries.

Diego Carlos (knee) and Ismail Yüksek (muscle) are also out, while suspensions rule out midfield anchor Fred and versatile wing-back Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Mourinho is expected to call upon Sofyan Amrabat to replace Fred, with Müldür shifting to the right flank.

En-Nesyri, the team’s top scorer with 26 goals this season – including six in the Europa League – will spearhead the attack alongside 38-year-old Edin Dzeko and the ever-influential 36-year-old Tadic.

The Rangers have concerns of their own. Winger Oscar Cortes remains sidelined with an unspecified injury, while defender Leon King has departed on an emergency loan to Queen’s Park.

However, John Souttar is set to return from a calf issue and will likely slot into central defense alongside Robin Propper, freeing captain James Tavernier to reclaim his preferred right-back role after making his 500th club appearance as a makeshift center-back last weekend.

Midfielders Connor Barron and Nedim Bajrami are pushing for starts, while Ferguson must decide whether to field both Dessers and Hamza Igamane up front or opt for a more conservative approach in the opening leg.