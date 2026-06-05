Fenerbahçe is heading into another pivotal presidential election this weekend, in a vote that highlights ongoing instability at the top of one of Türkiye’s most influential and politically sensitive football institutions.

The extraordinary general assembly comes less than a year after Sadettin Saran’s narrow victory over Ali Koç in September 2025, extending a turbulent cycle of leadership changes driven by unmet expectations on the pitch, internal divisions, and mounting pressure from supporters desperate to end a prolonged Süper Lig title drought.

Founded in 1907, Fenerbahçe remains a cornerstone of Turkish sport and part of the nation’s “Big Three” alongside Galatasaray and Beşiktaş.

Its vast membership base routinely turns presidential elections into mass political events, with tens of thousands of votes cast and campaigns shaped as much by symbolism and identity as by football results.

The modern era of the club has been defined by two contrasting presidencies.

Business-minded Koç

Ali Koç took office in 2018 with a promise of structural transformation, financial discipline, and a return to European relevance.

His tenure brought significant investment in squads, repeated coaching changes, and high-profile appointments aimed at restoring competitiveness at home and abroad.

Yet despite consistent spending and frequent title challenges, Koç’s administration failed to deliver a Süper Lig championship, a drought that became the central criticism of his seven-year leadership.

Near misses in key seasons and growing frustration among supporters eventually overshadowed cup success and modernization efforts, culminating in his defeat in 2025.

Embattled Saran

His successor, Sadettin Saran, arrived with strong backing after a tightly contested election decided by a razor-thin margin.

A former board member and influential figure in Turkish sports media through his Saran Group, he promised unity and sporting focus.

But his short presidency quickly faced turbulence, including inconsistent performances on the pitch and reports of legal scrutiny tied to allegations involving illegal betting activity, and narcotics possession allegations, which further complicated his position.

Amid growing pressure and internal debate over direction, Saran called for an extraordinary elective general assembly at the end of the 2025-26 season and has indicated he will not seek another term, framing the upcoming vote as a reset opportunity for the club.

That opening has brought back one of the most dominant figures in Fenerbahçe’s modern history, Aziz Yıldırım.

Fenerbahçe presidential candidate Aziz Yıldırım speaks to congress members, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 3, 2026. (AA Photo)

Serving for much of the period between 1998 and 2018, Yıldırım oversaw sustained domestic success and major institutional expansion, while also presiding over one of the most controversial periods in Turkish football, including the fallout from the 2011 match-fixing investigations that reshaped the national game.

His candidacy reintroduces a familiar debate inside the club between continuity, reform, and nostalgia for past eras of dominance.

Other potential challengers, including figures such as Hakan Safi, have also been linked with possible bids, with discussions often extending beyond football into transfer ambitions, infrastructure projects, and long-term sporting strategy.

Fenerbahçe presidential candidate Hakan Safi speaks to congress members, Ankara, Türkiye, June 3, 2026. (AA Photo)

On the field, Fenerbahçe enters the election period competing near the top of the 2025-26 Süper Lig table, with strong results but not enough separation to secure the title.

That gap between performance consistency and ultimate success has intensified scrutiny of decision-making at board level and reinforced calls for a clearer long-term vision.

Beyond football, the stakes extend into basketball operations, financial planning, and European competition strategy. As one of Türkiye’s most commercially powerful clubs, presidential leadership at Fenerbahçe influences recruitment policy, managerial stability, and the club’s broader role in continental sport.

With a large and deeply engaged membership base, the June assembly is expected to draw intense participation and political campaigning.

Issues such as sporting stability, financial governance, youth development, and competitive ambition are set to dominate debate, alongside the central question that has defined the club for more than a decade: how to reclaim consistent domestic supremacy.