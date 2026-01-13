Fenerbahçe have pushed their January ambition into headline territory, submitting a formal offer to sign N’Golo Kante from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad and opening direct talks aimed at bringing the World Cup-winning midfielder back to European football.

The move, first reported by Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, gathered pace on Monday with senior Fenerbahçe officials Ertan Torunoğulları and Devin Özek traveling to the region to meet Kante’s representatives.

Italian transfer insider Matteo Moretto has since confirmed the Istanbul club’s intent, describing Fenerbahçe as “fully committed” to completing a deal for the 34-year-old.

The push for Kante is the clearest signal yet of Fenerbahçe’s aggressive rebuild under head coach Domenico Tedesco, appointed in September 2025 following Jose Mourinho’s departure.

Already active this winter, the Yellow-Navy Blues have added Matteo Guendouzi and Anthony Musaba, reinforcements that paid dividends during their recent Turkish Super Cup triumph.

Yet Tedesco, renowned for his work with elite midfielders during his Belgium tenure, wants more control, depth and experience in the centre of the pitch as the Süper Lig title race intensifies.

Kante’s contract situation makes the timing significant.

His deal with Al-Ittihad runs until June 2026, placing him in the final six months and allowing negotiations with foreign clubs.

While a free transfer in the summer remains possible, Fenerbahçe are exploring an immediate January move, contingent on Al-Ittihad’s stance and potential squad adjustments in Istanbul, including the possible departure of Brazilian midfielder Fred.

After leaving Chelsea in 2023 on a lucrative three-year contract, Kante re-established his fitness and influence in Saudi Arabia.

This season, he has logged more than 1,800 minutes across roughly 20 appearances in league and continental competition, contributing a goal and maintaining elite defensive metrics in tackles, interceptions and recoveries.

Al-Ittihad remain competitive, but financial recalibration in the Saudi Pro League has left the door open for marquee exits.

Few midfielders arrive with a resume to match Kante’s.

A Premier League champion with Leicester City and Chelsea, a Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup winner, and a central figure in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph, he has built a career on relentless work rate, tactical discipline and quiet authority.

Injury setbacks late in his Chelsea spell raised questions, but his Saudi resurgence has reaffirmed his value at the highest level.

For Fenerbahçe, Kante would be more than a signing, he would be a statement.

The club, chasing a first Süper Lig title since 2013-14, see his profile as the missing piece in a midfield built to press, protect and transition.

For Kante, the prospect offers a return to Europe’s intensity, a commanding role under Tedesco and the charged atmosphere of Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

Talks are expected to continue on Tuesday.