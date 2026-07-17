Neither France nor England envisioned ending their World Cup campaign in the third-place playoff, but Saturday's bronze-medal match in Miami still offers meaningful storylines, with Didier Deschamps coaching France for the final time and Kylian Mbappe chasing another place in tournament history.

Both European powers arrive after painful semifinal defeats that ended their hopes of lifting the trophy.

France were outclassed 2-0 by Spain, while England surrendered an early lead in a 2-1 loss to defending champions Argentina, leaving two disappointed squads to compete for a bronze medal that rarely eases the sting of missing the final.

For France, the occasion marks the end of one of the most successful managerial eras in international football.

Deschamps will take charge of Les Bleus for the last time after 14 years in charge, a reign highlighted by the 2018 World Cup title, a runners-up finish in 2022 and three consecutive World Cup semifinal appearances.

The 57-year-old had hoped to depart with another shot at the championship, but instead will look to leave with one final victory.

His farewell comes days after a disappointing tactical display against Spain. Deschamps had publicly labeled the Spaniards as favorites before the semifinal, and La Roja justified that status with a composed performance that neutralized France's attack.

A first-half penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal and a superb finish by Pedro Porro secured Spain's place in Sunday's final against Argentina, while France managed just 0.31 expected goals and rarely threatened throughout the contest.

The defeat sparked widespread criticism of France's cautious approach, with captain Mbappe among those questioning the team's tactics after the match. Although Deschamps left an extraordinary legacy that includes becoming the coach with the most World Cup matches managed, his final tournament ended with frustration rather than another appearance on football's biggest stage.

France now seek a third World Cup bronze medal after previous third-place finishes in 1958 and 1986. Their only defeat in a third-place playoff came against Poland in 1982.

England are attempting to recover from another agonizing semifinal exit that has reignited familiar questions about their ability to overcome elite opposition in major tournaments.

Thomas Tuchel's side made an encouraging start against Argentina, taking the lead through Anthony Gordon after exploiting space on the flanks. But the decision to retreat and protect the advantage ultimately backfired as Lionel Messi orchestrated Argentina's comeback with assists for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez.

The defeat continued England's struggles against the world's top teams. The Three Lions have now lost all seven of their World Cup knockout matches against opponents ranked inside FIFA's top 10 and became the first team this century to twice surrender a lead in a World Cup semifinal after also doing so against Croatia in 2018.

Tuchel has also faced criticism for his tactical decisions, despite guiding England to one of their deepest tournament runs in recent memory. Saturday offers an opportunity to secure England's best World Cup finish since 1966, although the consolation prize is unlikely to satisfy a team that believed it could challenge for the title.

England have never won a World Cup third-place playoff, losing to Italy in 1990 and Belgium in 2018. They also enter the match having won just one of their last nine meetings with France, including a quarterfinal defeat at the 2022 World Cup.

Both coaches are expected to rotate heavily after physically and emotionally demanding campaigns through the expanded 48-team tournament.

France's biggest concern centers on William Saliba, who left the Spain match in the first half because of a recurring back problem. The Arsenal defender is expected to miss Saturday's game, opening the door for Maxence Lacroix to start in central defense.

Deschamps could also make further changes at the back after previously favoring Lacroix over Ibrahima Konate because of tactical considerations, while backup goalkeeper Brice Samba missed training following the semifinal defeat but is not expected to force a change in goal.

England are also dealing with defensive injuries after Reece James suffered a muscular problem against Argentina shortly after returning from a hamstring injury.

Jarell Quansah is available again after serving a two-match suspension and could come into the starting lineup, while Djed Spence is expected to switch flanks to accommodate further defensive adjustments. Jordan Henderson remains unavailable with a wrist injury.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Jude Bellingham after television cameras appeared to capture the midfielder striking Argentina's Valentin Barco on the back of the head during post-match celebrations, raising the possibility of disciplinary action.

Despite the disappointment surrounding the fixture, France still have individual milestones to pursue.

Mbappe enters the match with eight goals at this World Cup and 20 overall in the competition, putting him firmly in contention for the Golden Boot while moving him closer to the tournament's all-time scoring record.

With less tactical pressure than a final and little left to lose, the bronze-medal match could provide the France captain with one last opportunity to cap another outstanding World Cup campaign with a historic achievement.

For England, the match offers fringe players a final chance to impress before qualifying for the next major tournament begins. For France, it is an opportunity to give one of the country's greatest coaches a winning farewell.