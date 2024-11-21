Galatasaray will aim to maintain their perfect record in the Turkish Süper Lig when they face struggling Bodrumspor away on Saturday.

The league leaders, with 31 points from 10 wins and one draw, are five points clear of second-place Fenerbahçe and are the only unbeaten team in the competition.

The Lions are riding high after a 3-2 victory over Samsunspor in their last match, where in-form Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scored twice to seal the win.

Galatasaray has now won six straight matches across all competitions and is looking to extend their winning streak to seven, with a fifth consecutive league victory on the line.

Coach Okan Buruk’s side has been in dominant form this season, and they’ll be confident heading into the clash against a Bodrumspor team in freefall.

The newly promoted side, sitting 16th, has failed to win any of their last five matches and has been struggling since the departure of former coach İsmail Taşdemir.

Their most recent loss, a 3-2 defeat to Antalyaspor, left them with just 11 points from 12 matches.

Galatasaray, however, will have to cope with a few key absences.

Striker Mauro Icardi is out for the season with a ruptured ACL, while center-back Davinson Sanchez is suspended for this match after accumulating too many yellow cards.

Despite these setbacks, Buruk will rely on Osimhen, who has scored in his last four league appearances, netting six goals in total.

Bodrumspor will be without Suleyman Özdamar and Tunahan Akpınar, both sidelined by injury, while Mustafa Erdilman is out until next year with a ligament issue.

Christophe Herelle remains a doubt due to an ankle injury.