Galatasaray’s return to Europe’s biggest stage now comes with a familiar weight as the Turkish champions were drawn against Italian giants Juventus in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 play-off.

The draw, held Friday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon and conducted by former France international Robert Pires, paired Galatasaray with one of the competition’s most decorated clubs in a two-legged tie that will decide who advances into the last 16 of the revamped tournament.

Former player Robert Pires draws Galatasaray during the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs draw at the UEFA Headquarters, Nyon, Switzerland, Jan. 30, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Galatasaray qualified for the knockout play-offs by finishing 20th in the expanded 36-team league phase, comfortably inside the 9th-24th bracket that feeds into the elimination round.

Okan Buruk’s side posted three wins, one draw and four defeats, scoring nine goals and conceding 11, a campaign that blended statement victories with harsh lessons away from home.

Their standout moment came at Rams Park, where Galatasaray stunned Liverpool 1-0 in a disciplined, high-intensity performance that echoed the club’s storied European nights.

A 3-1 home win over Bodo/Glimt and a dominant 3-0 away victory over Ajax, highlighted by Victor Osimhen’s hat trick, further underlined their threat.

Heavy losses to Eintracht Frankfurt and Manchester City, however, exposed the fine margins at elite level.

Juventus, who finished 13th in the league phase and enter as seeded opponents, will host one of the two legs, with exact dates to be confirmed by UEFA.

The first matches are scheduled for Feb. 17-18, with return legs set for Feb. 24-26.

The away-goals rule does not apply; ties level on aggregate will go to extra time and penalties if needed.

Under Buruk, Galatasaray have built a squad that blends domestic core strength with elite pedigree.

Victor Osimhen has emerged as the attacking spearhead, while captain Mauro Icardi remains a ruthless finisher.

The midfield is anchored by Lucas Torreira and boosted by veteran of Ilkay Gündoğan, whose Champions League pedigree adds calm and control in high-pressure moments.

Rams Park remains Galatasaray’s greatest weapon.

The atmosphere in Istanbul has unsettled Europe’s best before and hosting the decisive moments of the tie could tilt the balance against Juventus’ tactical discipline and continental experience.

The stakes are significant.

Victory would send Galatasaray into the round of 16 for the first time under the new Champions League format, bringing further financial reward, prestige and a boost to Türkiye’s UEFA coefficient.

It would also reaffirm the club’s place among Europe’s elite, not as visitors, but as contenders capable of shaking the bracket.

Elsewhere in the play-off draw, Benfica face Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain meet Monaco, Inter take on Bodo/Glimt and Newcastle United travel to Qarabağ, with eight winners advancing to face the top-eight finishers, including Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester City, in the next round.