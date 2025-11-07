Galatasaray have declared a bold new ambition in Europe: to finish among the top eight in the UEFA Champions League’s revamped league stage and earn automatic qualification to the knockout rounds.

As Türkiye’s lone representative in the continent’s elite competition, the Istanbul giants are pushing to cement their return to prominence under head coach Okan Buruk.

After four matches, they sit ninth with nine points – one shy of the automatic cutoff that would send them directly into the round of 16.

It’s been a roller-coaster journey so far.

Drawn from Pot 4, Galatasaray landed in one of the toughest groups imaginable, paired with Liverpool, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Ajax, Bodo/Glimt, Monaco and Union Saint-Gilloise.

Their campaign began disastrously, a 5-1 defeat away to Frankfurt that exposed defensive gaps and cost them morale.

But since then, the Turkish champions have roared back with three consecutive victories – a 1-0 win over Liverpool, a 3-1 triumph against Bodo/Glimt and a dominant 3-0 display in Amsterdam against Ajax – their first such winning streak in the competition since 2012 under Fatih Terim.

The resurgence has revived belief that Galatasaray can not only survive Europe’s toughest arena but thrive in it.

Galatasaray’s renewed strength stems from a record-shattering transfer window that saw them spend nearly 150 million euros ($173 million) – the most in Turkish football history.

Determined to pair domestic dominance with continental credibility, the club secured major names: Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich, Ilkay Gündoğan from Manchester City, Wilfried Singo from Monaco and Turkish goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır to replace veteran Fernando Muslera.

And at the heart of their attack, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has been electric.

After missing the Frankfurt opener, he returned to score six of Galatasaray’s seven goals in their last three games.

His hat trick against Ajax sealed his status as the team’s talisman and his eight straight European games with a goal mark one of the most prolific runs in club history.

“Osimhen gives us belief that we can beat anyone,” coach Okan Buruk said after the Ajax match. “This team is maturing – we’re no longer content with just competing in Europe. We want to belong here.”

Goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır has been equally vital, conceding only once in the last three matches after shipping five in the opener. His calm command and improved coordination with Singo and Abdülkerim Bardakcı have stabilized Galatasaray’s defense at a crucial time.

The next month will define their European fate. Galatasaray will host Union Saint-Gilloise on Nov. 25, travel to Monaco on Dec. 9, face Atletico Madrid in Istanbul on Jan. 21 and close the league phase against Manchester City in England on Jan. 28.

In last season’s format debut, 16 points were enough to reach the top eight.

With nine already secured, Galatasaray likely need two more wins and a draw to seal automatic passage. Even a single victory would probably guarantee a spot among the top 24 and keep their knockout hopes alive.

For the three-time defending Süper Lig champions, the campaign represents more than points – it’s a statement of intent.

After years of inconsistency in Europe, Galatasaray are playing with conviction, energy and purpose.