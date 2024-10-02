Galatasaray head to Latvia for a critical Europa League clash against RFS on Thursday, aiming to build on their strong start in the competition.

Fresh off a commanding 3-1 victory over PAOK in the first round, the Turkish Süper Lig champions will take on the Latvian side at Daugava Stadium in Riga.

Despite starting the season hoping to compete in the Champions League, Galatasaray fell short in the playoffs against Switzerland's Young Boys.

Forced into the Europa League, the Turkish powerhouse wasted no time making an impression.

They dominated PAOK in their opening group match, climbing to fifth place among 13 teams that won in the first round, trailing only by goal difference.

The Istanbul-based side, fresh off two consecutive Turkish league titles, has set their sights on European glory.

Manager Okan Buruk's men will look to continue their fine form in this competition, but they’ll face RFS without some key players.

With starting goalkeeper Fernando Muslera suspended after a red card in the Champions League playoff, veteran Günay Güvenç is set to fill the void between the posts.

Güvenç, who delivered a solid performance against PAOK, will have the chance to continue proving himself on the European stage.

The Lions will also be without star playmaker Hakim Ziyech, who is still recovering from a muscle injury picked up during international duty with Morocco.

Meanwhile, new signing Roland Sallai, along with young talents Eyüp Aydın and Gökdeniz Gürpüz, were left off Galatasaray's UEFA list, making them unavailable for this fixture.

Mauro Icardi, fresh from a run of outstanding performances, could lead the attack in place of Victor Osimhen, who might not be risked due to a recent knock.

Supported by playmakers like Dries Mertens and Lucas Torreira, the team’s firepower remains formidable.

Fortress under pressure

RFS, champions of the Latvian Virsliga, face a daunting task after their 4-1 loss to Romania's FCSB in their Europa League opener.

The Latvian side, managed by Viktors Morozs, has performed well domestically, sitting atop their league with 25 wins from 30 games.

However, they’ve struggled to replicate that form in Europe.

Historically strong at home, RFS have won two of their last three Europa League fixtures in Riga.

Their defense, however, will be tested against a Galatasaray side that has averaged over three goals per game this season.

Morozs is dealing with key absences in his squad as well.

Defensive midfielder Alfusainey Jatta and forward Ismael Diomande are sidelined with long-term injuries, while winger Emerson Deocleciano remains out for at least another week.

Players to watch

For Galatasaray, the spotlight will shine brightly on Icardi, who has been in fine form, and on Güvenç, who must step up once again in Muslera’s absence.

Additionally, midfield maestros Lucas Torreira and Gabriel Sara could control the game’s tempo and shield the defense.

On RFS's side, their hopes rest on their resilient home form and defensive strategy.

Central defenders Herdi Prenga, Daniels Balodis and Ziga Lipuscek are expected to be key in resisting Galatasaray’s relentless attack.

Lions' journey

After their clash with RFS, the Süper Lig reigning champions will continue their Europa League campaign against Swedish side Elfsborg and English giants Tottenham Hotspur.

Each match could prove pivotal as they push for knockout-stage qualification in this revamped competition.

RFS, meanwhile, will need to bounce back quickly if they hope to keep their European dreams alive, facing a steep climb after a rough start.