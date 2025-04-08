With just eight weeks left in the Süper Lig season, Galatasaray are staring down the finish line – and if they match their form from the first half, the trophy could be heading back to Florya.

The Lions currently sit atop the table with 71 points from 28 matches (22 wins, five draws, one loss), holding a narrow three-point edge over archrivals Fenerbahçe.

But the script may already be written – because this is not the first time Galatasaray has turned on the jets in the home stretch.

In the first half’s final eight games, Galatasaray dropped just two points, winning seven and drawing one.

Those same eight opponents await in the run-in – and if the Lions roar like they did before, the Süper Lig crown could be clinched without checking Fenerbahçe’s scoreline.

Lightning start, derby dominance

Galatasaray launched the season with nine wins and a draw in their first ten matches, downing both Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş along the way.

The only slip-up came in a 3-3 thriller against Kasımpaşa. The Lions averaged a blazing 2.8 points per match during this stretch, scoring 29 goals and conceding just nine.

Between weeks 12 and 19, Galatasaray collected 22 points out of a possible 24 – with seven wins and one draw.

The only dropped points came in a 2-2 stalemate against Eyüpspor. They averaged 2.75 points per match while netting 22 goals and conceding 12.

Turbulence in the 2nd half

But the second half hasn't been as smooth. Between weeks 20 and 29, Galatasaray hit their roughest patch.

Plagued by injuries and transfer uncertainties, they played 16 matches across all competitions in roughly 10 weeks, including 10 league games.

They emerged with six wins, three draws and one loss – a narrow 2-1 defeat to Beşiktaş, their only league loss of the season.

Draws against Hatayspor, Fenerbahçe and Kasımpaşa also dented their momentum, and their points-per-match average dipped to 2.1 in this stretch.

Despite recent stumbles, Galatasaray’s fate remains in their own hands.

Seven of their final eight league opponents were already defeated in the first half, including Samsunspor, Sivasspor, Trabzonspor and Başakşehir. The only team that held them? Eyüpspor.

Galatasaray ended the first half with 50 points and an undefeated record (16 wins, two draws), averaging 2.77 points per match. Since then, they've earned 21 points in 10 games, with a reduced average of 2.1.

Final 8 fixtures

Here’s what stands between Galatasaray and glory:

Week 31: Samsunspor (A)

Week 32: Bodrum FK (H)

Week 33: Eyüpspor (A)

Week 34: Sivasspor (H)

Week 35: Trabzonspor (A)

Week 36: Kayserispor (H)

Week 37: Göztepe (A)

Week 38: Başakşehir (A)