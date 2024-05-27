After securing their Süper Lig title on Sunday with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Konyaspor, Istanbul giants Galatasaray have not only defended their crown but also ignited joy among their loyal fandom, a triumph felt throughout Türkiye.

After beating Konyaspor, thanks to Mauro Icardi's brace and Berkan Kutlu's sealer in the final match of the season, Galatasaray returned to Istanbul to a hero's welcome.

The fervor began at Florya Metin Oktay Facilities, where fans gathered hours before the team's arrival, lighting flares and singing anthems.

The crowd swelled as time passed, filling the streets around the facility.

Eventually, fans were allowed inside to join the celebration on the training pitch.

Galatasaray fans celebrate their team's Süper Lig victory at the Florya Metin Oktay Facilities, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 26, 2024. (AA Photo)

The scene was electric as players appeared on the balcony, joining in the chants led by the ecstatic crowd below.

Argentinian star Mauro Icardi added to the excitement by donning a Galatasaray jersey with Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç's name on the back, a playful jab at their rivals.

Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi (C) wearing an Ali Koç jersey leads fans in celebrating the team's Süper Lig victory at the Florya Metin Oktay Facilities, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 26, 2024. (AA Photo)

Icardi, known for his theatrical goal celebrations, mimicked his famous "sleeping gesture" to the delight of the fans.

Buruk reflects on victory

The Lions' Okan Buruk, expressed his gratitude and future ambitions: "We fought hard to honor the Galatasaray community. Securing our 24th title is just the beginning; our next goal is the fifth star. We thank God for this victory and aim to achieve even more.”

Buruk also congratulated Panathinaikos' coach Ergin Ataman on his EuroLeague triumph, underscoring the mutual respect within the sporting community: "Ergin is a great Galatasaray fan, and it's wonderful to see him succeed. Galatasaray is champion; Ergin is champion."

Erden Timur, Galatasaray sporting vice president, celebrated the team's efforts: “I thank our coach, players, and everyone involved. This victory was hard-earned and well-deserved. Galatasaray is a grand community, and together, we have achieved greatness.”

Nationwide jubilation

Antalya

In Antalya, streets overflowed with celebrating fans, igniting flares and chanting "Şampiyon Galatasaray" (Champion Galatasaray).

Galatasaray fans celebrate their team's Süper Lig victory, Antalya, Türkiye, May 26, 2024. (IHA Photo)

The joy was infectious, with passing drivers honking in support.

The festivities included playful mockeries like dressing a mannequin in a Fenerbahçe jersey and a fan parading a yellow-blue coffin labeled as a hearse.

Amasya

In Amasya's Taşova district, fans thronged the streets and town square, waving flags and singing team songs.

Galatasaray fans celebrate their team's Süper Lig victory at the Amasya Yavuz Selim Square, Amasya, Türkiye, May 26, 2024. (AA Photo)

The celebration included a vehicular parade that stretched for kilometers, culminating in a large gathering at the City Square.

Manisa

Despite the rain, Galatasaray supporters in Manisa filled the 15 July Democracy Square, lighting flares and enjoying music, undeterred by the weather.

Bursa

In Bursa's Inegöl district, celebrations took a violent turn when Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe fans clashed, leading to police intervention and the arrest of two individuals.

Amid the chaos, a Galatasaray supporter crashed his vehicle into a building's storage room, although no injuries were reported.

Thrace celebrations

In Tekirdağ, Edirne, and Kırklareli, jubilant fans gathered in public squares, lighting flares, and celebrating with traditional music.

Galatasaray fans celebrate their team's Süper Lig victory, Eastern Thrace, Türkiye, May 26, 2024. (AA Photo)

In Edirne, celebrations continued from Trakya University’s Ayşekadın Campus to Atatürk Anıtı, with fans parading through the city.

Future goals

Looking ahead, Coach Buruk emphasized the club's ambition to conquer both domestic and European competitions: "Our goal is not only to win titles but to excel in Europe. This season, we stood our ground against every team in the Champions League, showcasing the strength of Turkish football. We aim to maintain this level of performance next season."