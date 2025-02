The 2024-2025 football season’s second transfer window in Türkiye has officially closed, with Süper Lig clubs strengthening their squads ahead of the final stretch.

Galatasaray and Konyaspor led the way in activity, each signing seven new players during the winter window.

Opening on January 13 and running for 30 days, this transfer window saw Süper Lig clubs making significant moves to bolster their ranks.

Galatasaray, seeking to solidify their attack, brought in Spanish forward Alvaro Morata, alongside Ahmed Kutucu.

Fenerbahçe, on the other hand, secured their long-awaited signing of Brazilian Anderson Talisca while addressing defensive concerns with Milan Skriniar from Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, Beşiktaş, amidst a rocky season, added two promising South American talents to their roster on deadline day.

In contrast, clubs like Adana Demirspor, Kayserispor, Samsunspor, Antalyaspor, and Hatayspor were unable to make new signings due to transfer restrictions.

Despite this, a total of 59 players joined Süper Lig clubs during the winter period, a notable boost as teams aim to finalize their squads.

Here’s a breakdown of the key transfers made by Süper Lig clubs:

Galatasaray

In: Ahmed Kutucu, Álvaro Morata (loan), Mario Lemina, Carlos Cuesta, Przemyslaw Frankowski (loan), Arda Ünyay, Eren Elmalı

Out: Michy Batshuayi, Victor Nelsson (loan), Hakim Ziyech, Wilfried Zaha (loan), Nicolo Zaniolo (loan)

Fenerbahçe

In: Diego Carlos, Milan Skriniar (loan), Anderson Talisca, Ognjen Mimovic

Out: Lincoln, Samet Akaydin, Bartuğ Elmaz

Beşiktaş

In: Keny Arroyo, Elan Ricardo

Out: Al-Musrati (loan), Can Keleş (loan), Jean Onana (loan), Cher Ndour

Trabzonspor

In: Danylo Sikan, Oleksandr Zubkov, Mustafa Eskihellaç, Tim Jabol-Folcarelli

Out: Enis Bardhi, Mislav Orsic, Umut Bozok, Poyraz Yıldırım (loan), Borna Barisic, Umut Güneş, Serkan Asan, Eren Elmalı

Başakşehir

In: Christopher Operi, Yusuf Sarı, Ivan Brnic, Festy Ebosele, Umut Güneş

Out: Shaocong Wu, Davidson, Dimitrios Pelkas, Emre Kaplan (loan), Emre Karaal (loan), Berkay Özcan (loan)

Kasımpaşa

In: Atakan Müjde, Can Keleş (loan), Kamil Piatkowski (loan), Sinan Bolat (loan)

Out: Ali Demirel, Berat Kalkan, Erdem Çetinkaya (loan), Loret Sadiku (loan), Kenneth Omeruo, Driess Saddiki

Sivasspor

In: Tolga Ciğerci, Veljko Simic, Efkan Bekiroğlu (loan)

Out: Keita Baldé, Mert Dursun (loan), Hüseyin Arslan, Özkan Yiğiter (loan)

Alanyaspor

In: Tonny Vilhena (loan), Andraz Sporar, Enes Keskin, Umut Mert Toy, Batuhan Yavuz

Out: Serdar Dursun, Bera Çeken (loan), Furkan Bayır, Rony Lopes, Emin Sarıgül, Juan Christian

Rizespor

In: Efe Doğan, Samet Akaydin, Abdülkadir Ömür (loan), Berkay Özcan (loan)

Out: İbrahim Pehlivan, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Canberk Yurdakul (loan), Anıl Yaşar (loan)

Konyaspor

In: Mehmet Kaya, Bahadır Güngördü, Abdurrahman Üresin, Mehmet Güneş, Kaan Akyazı, Ahmet Daş, Morten Bjorlo

Out: Bouly Junior Sambou, Yavuz Aygün, Mehmet Ali Büyüksayar (loan), Bahadır Güngördü (loan), Adem Eren Kabak (loan), Ufuk Akyol (loan), Niko Rak

Gaziantep FK

In: Emmanuel Boateng, İzzet Erdal, Muhammed Gümüşkaya (loan), Anel Husic (loan), Semih Güler

Out: Mustafa Eskihellaç, Eren Erdoğan (loan), Eren Çakır (loan), Mirza Cihan (loan)

Eyüpspor

In: Umut Bozok, Hamza Akman, Taras Stepanenko, Yalçın Kayan, Erdem Çalık

Out: Ahmed Kutucu, Jonjo Shelvey, Gianni Bruno, Mete Demir (loan), Ahmet Yazar (loan), Can Bayırkan (loan), Samu Saiz (loan), Anastasios Chatzigiovanis (loan)

Göztepe

In: Emersonn, Furkan Bayır

Out: Yalçın Kayan, Tuğbey Akgün, Furkan Malak (loan), Yiğit Yıldız, David Fofana

Bodrum FK

In: Enis Bardhi, Jonathan Okita

Out: Kenan Özer, Murat Sipahioğlu, Samet Yalçın, Gabriel Obekpa, Yusuf Sertkaya

Antalyaspor

In: None

Out: Harun Toprak (loan), Efecan Gülerce (loan), Kağan Arıcan (loan)

Adana Demirspor

In: None

Out: Yusuf Sarı, Jovan Manev, Motez Nourani, Florent Shehu, Semih Güler

Samsunspor

In: None

Out: Muammer Yıldırım, Gaetan Laura, Ercan Kara (loan)

Kayserispor

In: None

Out: Aylton Boa Morte

Hatayspor

In: None

Out: Oğuzhan Matur, Rigoberto Rivas, Erce Kardeşler