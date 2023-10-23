Galatasaray are set to host Bundesliga juggernauts Bayern Munich on Tuesday in the third matchday of the UEFA Champions League Group A.

Galatasaray opened their group stage campaign with a thrilling 2-2 draw against Danish side Copenhagen in Istanbul.

They then produced a spectacular comeback to stun English giants Manchester United 3-2 in their second outing.

The Lions currently find themselves perched second in the group, boasting 4 points.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich has been formidable as they initiated their Champions League journey with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Manchester United at home, followed by a 2-1 away win against Copenhagen.

As things stand, the Bavarians comfortably reign at the top of the group with 6 points to their name.

However, here is the twist – the big question swirling in the air is whether Mauro Icardi, Galatasaray's star striker, will be fit to play against Bayern Munich.

The Argentine sensation, a prolific goal scorer and a pivotal force in the team, suffered a knock during a Süper Lig derby clash against Beşiktaş.

The medical team detected damage and bleeding in the outer tendon group of his right ankle, with a final decision on his availability set to be made on match day.

However, there is some good news for the Galatasaray faithful.

Hakim Ziyech, who was sidelined with an injury following the Süper Lig fixture against Başakşehir in the fifth week, is set to make his return.

Should coach Okan Buruk decide to unleash him, Ziyech could make a significant impact in the battle against Bayern Munich.

Galatasaray have been on a remarkable undefeated streak, refusing to bow to defeat in their last 23 official matches.

The last time they tasted defeat was in a derby against Beşiktaş during the 32nd week of the previous season.

Since then, they have won six consecutive league games, including one by a walkover decision over Hatayspor, and this season, they have notched up 14 victories in 17 appearances, including domestic and Champions League clashes.

For Bayern Munich, it is not all smooth sailing, as four of their key players, Dayot Upamecano, Serge Gnabry, Raphael Guerreiro and Leon Goretzka, will be sidelined due to injuries.

The fate of veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who is also recovering from an injury, remains uncertain.

Bayern Munich's Champions League track record is something to marvel at.

In the last six seasons, they have not succumbed to defeat at the group stage.

They have been virtually unstoppable, with recent campaigns in 2022-2023, 2021-2022 and 2019-2020 seeing them claim victory in all their group-stage matches.

In 2020-2021, they secured five wins and one draw; and in 2018-2019, they recorded four wins and two draws.

Their last group stage loss dates back to the 2017-2018 season against Paris Saint-Germain.

Clash chronicles

As the Lions prepare to prey on the Bavarians in their third group-stage showdown, it is a clash to keep your eyes on.

In three meetings, the Turkish and German giants have previously locked horns twice, with Bayern Munich prevailing once and a solitary draw and a total of eight goals between them.

Galatasaray have a rich history of 310 official European matches.

Their journey includes 112 victories, 115 defeats and 83 draws.

While they have celebrated 418 goals, they have also endured the sting of 457 goals conceded.

In 118 UEFA Champions League group-stage games, Galatasaray boast 29 wins, 59 losses and 30 draws.

While their attacking prowess has seen them net 117 goals, their defensive record shows 201 goals allowed.

When it comes to facing German opponents in Europe, Galatasaray have a record of nine wins, 10 losses, and 11 draws in 30 official matches against teams like Magdeburg, Bayern Munich, Uerdingen, Stahl, Werder Bremen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund, Hertha Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen, Hamburg and Schalke 04.

Okan Buruk, with 25 European encounters under his belt as a coach, including 17 with Başakşehir and eight with Galatasaray, has secured 12 wins, 10 losses and three draws.

At the helm of Galatasaray, his record in European competitions stands at six wins and two draws in eight matches.

Galatasaray's invincibility is something to behold.

Since their last defeat, they have strung together a remarkable sequence of 20 matches without a loss, featuring 15 wins and five draws across Süper Lig, Champions League qualifiers and the group stage.

Harry Kane-inspired Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have been a formidable force in the Bundesliga this season, remaining unbeaten with six wins and two draws in their first eight games, sitting comfortably placed third with 20 points.

Despite the odds, Galatasaray remain a true force to be reckoned with as they lock horns with Bayern Munich once again.

Mauro Icardi, the Argentine sensation for Galatasaray, continues to be a prolific scorer, having netted 14 times in 15 official matches this season.

His impressive tally includes 10 goals in the Süper Lig, three in the Champions League qualifiers, and one in the group stage.