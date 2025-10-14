Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has set his sights on history.

Since taking the helm in the summer of 2022, the former midfielder has guided the Lions to three consecutive Turkish Süper Lig crowns, restoring the club’s dominance after turbulent seasons.

Now, as the 2025-26 campaign gathers pace, Buruk is determined to secure a fourth straight league title while simultaneously forging a deeper impact in Europe.

Speaking exclusively on the club’s YouTube channel, Buruk emphasized the collective nature of success. “Records are being broken by Galatasaray,” he said. “Coaches, players, president, management – we all contribute, but the essence lies in the club’s achievements. Four titles in a row is our first goal. I experienced this as a player during the early 2000s, and it remains one of the most gratifying achievements of my career.”

Buruk’s playing days included Galatasaray’s historic 2000 UEFA Cup triumph and a domestic league victory the same year, experiences that continue to shape his managerial philosophy.

Dominant domestic start

Galatasaray have made a commanding start to the new season.

As of mid-October, the Lions sit atop the Süper Lig standings unbeaten, including a hard-fought 1-1 draw against archrivals Beşiktaş on Oct. 4 that drew a record 51,641 fans to Rams Park.

Goals from Mauro Icardi and a dramatic late equalizer highlighted a match that tested both tactical acumen and squad depth.

Icardi, who has already scored five goals in all competitions this season, remains central to Buruk’s strategy.

The Argentine forward, whose contract runs through June 2026, has been linked with Serie A clubs like Torino and South American teams including Club America and Estudiantes.

Buruk, however, dismissed early negotiations as premature, underscoring Icardi’s irreplaceable role both on and off the pitch.

“Restoring belief in a fanbase isn’t easy,” Buruk said. “Icardi has been pivotal in dragging this club back to the top. His influence goes beyond statistics – he sets the tone, drives the team, and embodies leadership.”

European aspirations

Galatasaray’s ambitions extend to the Champions League, where the club has already made waves.

Last month, the Lions stunned Liverpool 1-0 at Rams Park, with Victor Osimhen scoring the decisive goal, marking Galatasaray’s first competitive victory over the Premier League powerhouse.

While the win made headlines, Buruk cautions that one match does not define a campaign.

“Making an impact in Europe is crucial,” Buruk noted. “Beating Liverpool was important, but it’s just one result. We need to sustain this level against every opponent.”

The tactical discipline displayed against Liverpool reflected Buruk’s emphasis on preparation and concentration, a philosophy that has previously yielded notable wins against elite sides such as Tottenham in 2024 and Manchester United in 2023.

Buruk stressed the importance of replicating performances against top-tier teams in matches against lower-profile clubs.

“Consistency is key,” he said. “Beating elite teams is one thing, but maintaining intensity against all opponents ensures smooth progress in Europe.”

Player safety

Recent events have highlighted concerns about the safety of international players, particularly those from Africa.

On Saturday, star forward Osimhen faced a mid-air emergency when the cockpit windscreen of Nigeria’s Super Eagles flight cracked en route to Benin for a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Despite tense moments, all players arrived safely, and Osimhen remains fit and available.

Buruk voiced his growing anxiety over such incidents.

“We’re starting to get scared every time our players fly,” he said. “African-based players face intense schedules, challenging pitch conditions, and travel risks. Osimhen has had injury scares, and this just adds to the concern. Thankfully, he’s fine and ready to play.”

Osimhen has already scored three goals in five appearances this season, including the decisive strike against Liverpool.

Squad depth

Injuries continue to test Galatasaray’s squad.

Defender Wilfried Singo will miss three to four weeks due to a hamstring strain sustained in the Beşiktaş derby, compounding absences that include Yunus Akgün.

Yet Buruk remains confident in his squad’s resilience and depth.

A key highlight of the season has been the seamless integration of veteran midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan.

The 34-year-old playmaker, who joined from Manchester City on a two-year deal, has started every league game, contributing two assists and providing composure in transitions.

Buruk praised Gündoğan’s leadership: “He demands higher standards and brings top-tier experience. His presence elevates everyone around him, both on and off the pitch.”