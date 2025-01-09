Galatasaray's Argentine striker Mauro Icardi has captured headlines once more, not for his on-field brilliance, but for his off-field romance.

Taking to social media, Icardi declared his love for Argentine actress Eugenia "China" Suarez, posting a heartfelt message: "Love always triumphs over hate."

The post featured photos of Icardi alongside his children and Suarez, sparking widespread curiosity about the actress's life and background.

Star in spotlight

China Suarez, born on March 9, 1992, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has been a prominent figure in Argentine media.

The daughter of Guillermo Suarez and Marcela Riveiro Mitsumori, she shares a unique cultural heritage, with her maternal grandmother hailing from a Japanese family in Shikoku's Kochi Prefecture.

Despite her fame, Suarez has openly spoken about the challenges she faced growing up in the limelight, revealing that she endured bullying during her high school years because of her early success on television.

Stellar career

Suarez’s acting career is as vibrant as her personal life.

With roles in productions like Linda, El Duelo, and Alternative Therapy, she has become a household name in Argentina.

Beyond acting, Suarez maintains a strong presence on social media, boasting 6.7 million followers on Instagram, where she actively shares glimpses of her life.

The actress is a mother of three: daughters Rufina and Magnolia, and son Amancio, from previous relationships.

Her romance with Icardi has drawn significant media attention, especially given Icardi's high-profile history with his ex-wife Wanda Nara.

The Galatarasay star remains sidelined until the end of the season following a nasty ACL injury suffered during the Süper Lig match against Adana Demirspor earlier this season.