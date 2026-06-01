Google Türkiye has announced that Gemini, the company’s artificial intelligence platform, is now an official sponsor of the Türkiye National Football Team as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The announcement was made Monday on X, where Google Türkiye referred to the national team by its widely used nickname, “Our Boys” (Bizim Çocuklar). The company said it was “very happy” to begin the partnership and added that “football excitement will double with Gemini this year.”

The agreement links one of the world’s leading AI platforms with a Türkiye side preparing for its return to football’s biggest stage. Gemini powers a growing range of Google products and services, providing advanced capabilities in search, content creation, data analysis and interactive digital experiences.

While specific details of the partnership were not disclosed, the sponsorship is expected to strengthen fan engagement ahead of and during the World Cup. AI-driven content, personalized experiences and interactive digital tools have become increasingly important in modern sports marketing, and Gemini could play a key role in connecting supporters with the national team throughout the tournament.

The sponsorship arrives at a significant moment for Turkish football. Under coach Vincenzo Montella, Türkiye have developed into one of Europe’s most exciting emerging teams, combining experienced leaders with a new generation of talent.

Players such as Arda Güler, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Kenan Yıldız and Ferdi Kadıoğlu have helped fuel growing optimism among supporters as the Crescent-Stars prepare to compete on the global stage.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be the largest edition in the tournament’s history, featuring 48 teams. The competition begins on June 11 and runs through July 19.

Türkiye face a challenging Group D campaign, opening against Australia on June 13 before meeting Paraguay on June 20. Their final group-stage match is scheduled for June 26 against co-hosts the United States.