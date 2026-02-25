Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi is set to face trial over a rape allegation stemming from February 2023, his lawyer and French prosecutors confirmed Tuesday, as the Moroccan international continues to play for the Ligue 1 side.

The accusation involves a woman, then 24, who claimed Hakimi assaulted her at his home outside Paris after meeting him via Instagram.

The Nanterre public prosecutor launched a preliminary investigation in March 2023. Hakimi, 27, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

"Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a trial," Hakimi wrote on X. "This is as unjust to the innocent as it is to the genuine victims. I calmly await this trial, which will allow the truth to come out publicly."

Hakimi’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, said the trial was ordered despite the case relying solely on the plaintiff’s testimony.

Colin noted the woman had refused medical examinations, DNA testing, disclosure of a key witness, and access to her mobile phone, limiting the investigation.

The plaintiff’s lawyer, Rachel-Flore Pardo, said her client welcomed the decision to go to court. She added that while the judiciary handled the case diligently, men's football still lags in fully addressing issues raised by the #MeToo movement.

Hakimi has been a pivotal figure on the pitch for PSG, with 194 appearances and vice-captain duties.

He remains in the squad for Wednesday’s Champions League playoff second-leg match against Monaco, with coach Luis Enrique emphasizing, "This matter is in the hands of the authorities."

Born in Spain to Moroccan parents, Hakimi rose through the Real Madrid academy and was part of the club’s 2017/18 Champions League campaign.

He later played for Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan before joining PSG in 2021.

Internationally, he helped Morocco reach the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, marking the first time an African and Arab nation had advanced so far.