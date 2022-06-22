Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2024, the Serie A runner-up confirmed Tuesday.

In a video released by Inter on social media, chairman Steven Zhang said Inzaghi would stay for "two more years" after extending his current deal with the club by a year.

Italian media report that the 46-year-old has also received a 1 million euro ($1.05 million) salary increase to 5 million euros.

Inter is showing faith in Inzaghi despite the former Lazio and Italy forward failing to retain its Serie A crown, won by local rivals AC Milan after a thrilling title race that went down to the final day of the season.

He joined Inter last summer from Lazio when Antonio Conte jumped ship shortly after winning the Milan giants' first league title since 2010.

Inter was about to go into full-blown crisis mode and with Inzaghi just weeks into his new job the club sold Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi, key figures in that Scudetto triumph, as well as Christian Eriksen.

No one expected Inter to hold on to the title but Inzaghi did so well folding in cheap replacements for departing stars that it was the favorite for long stretches of the campaign.

He created a new style of play that got the best out of the whole team rather than just a few key players and won the Italian Cup and Super Cup, both in dramatic style against archrival Juventus.

He also secured Inter qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2011-12, narrowly losing in the last 16 to eventual finalist Liverpool.

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring a goal against Palmeiras, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo)

Lukaku set for Inter return

In a separate development, Chelsea striker Lukaku looks set to rejoin Inter on a one-year loan deal after a disappointing spell with the Premier League club.

Inter is reported to have negotiated an 8 million euro loan fee to sign Lukaku, who reportedly agreed to take a pay cut to leave Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian joined Chelsea in a club-record 97.5 million pounds ($118.79 million) deal before the start of last season, claiming the transfer was an emotional return home after he played for the club from 2011 to 2014.

But, after scoring four goals in his first four appearances, the 29-year-old's second stint with Chelsea quickly turned sour.

Lukaku ended this season as Chelsea's top scorer with 15 goals, but the former Manchester United and Everton player scored only eight times in the league.

He netted only three times in his final 15 top-flight appearances as he failed to repay his hefty transfer fee.

A controversial interview with Italian TV in December featured Lukaku admitting he was unhappy with the way he was used by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and hinting he was already thinking about leaving.

Lukaku, who won the Serie A title with Inter in 2021, was briefly dropped by Tuchel following his outburst and was forced to apologize to Chelsea and the club's fans in January.

Tuchel's side finished third in the Premier League and won the Club World Cup, but it was beaten by Liverpool in both the FA Cup and League Cup finals.

Lukaku is thought to have pushed for the move back to Inter and Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly has put an immediate stamp on his tenure by giving the green light to the star's exit.