Italian great Andrea Pirlo has been heavily linked to a coaching role at Turkish Süper Lig side Fatih Karagümrük, according to the Italian media.

The 43-year-old player-turned-coach started his managing career with the Serie A giant Juventus back in 2020.

However, he was sacked after just one season at the helm following a disappointing season where the Turin giant conceded the Serie A title to Inter Milan.

Istanbul-based Fatih Karagümrük, in the meanwhile, finished the 2021-22 season eighth in the league table with 57 points.

Following its promotion to the Turkish top-tier in 2019-20, Karagümrük established itself as a Süper Lig regular under former coach Francesco Farioli.

Farioli, however, was sacked in the middle of the last season following a difficult spell.

The club then hired former Fenerbahçe and Turkish national team veteran, Volkan Demirel as its new coach.

To the surprise of many, including club President Süleyman Hurma, Demirel parted ways with Karagümrük at the end of the season, despite the eighth-place finish.

With the manager’s office empty, the club is now looking to bring in Pirlo, according to reports in the Italian media.

Unlike his coaching debut at Juventus, Pirlo had a sparkling career as a footballer. He started off with Brescia, before going on to represent some of the biggest clubs in Serie A, including Inter, Milan and Juventus.

He has won two Serie A titles and two Champions League titles with Milan and four more domestic titles with Juventus.

Pirlo was also a key member of Italy’s World Cup-winning team in 2006.

Under his guidance as a coach, Juventus fourth finished in the Serie A, and won the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.

The Turin-based club averaged 2.15 points per game in a total of 52 matches under Pirlo, but finished behind Inter, AC Milan and Napoli.