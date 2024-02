Police reported on Thursday that the shooting incident at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory rally, which resulted in one death and 22 injuries, including several children, was the result of a personal altercation.

Among those detained were two juveniles.

The incident occurred just before 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, as up to a million jubilant fans gathered in unseasonably warm weather for the parade of NFL champions.

A man is detained by law enforcement following a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade, Kansas City, U.S., Feb. 14, 2024. (AFP Photo)

"There was no nexus to terrorism or homegrown violent extremism. This appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gunfire," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters. "We have subjects detained, two of whom are juveniles. We are working to determine the involvement of others," she said, adding that several firearms were recovered.

One person, 43-year-old Elizabeth Galvan, was killed, police said. Local radio station KKFI identified DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan as the person who died, adding that her son and two other relatives were shot.

Two parade-goers, who gave their names only as Gracie and McKenna, said they heard a shouted warning to duck. "We heard a couple of shots," McKenna told AFP. "Everyone just immediately, instinctively crouched down."

According to police, at least half of the gunshot victims were under the age of 16.

The local Children's Mercy Hospital said it received 11 patients between the ages of six and 15, nine of whom had been shot.

They were all expected to recover and only three remained hospitalized by Thursday morning, spokeswoman Lisa Augustine told AFP.

Graves thanked those in the crowd who "physically stopped a person who was believed to be involved in the incident." Paul Contreras, who was with his three daughters, said he tackled and disarmed one of the suspected shooters before the police arrived. "When I hit him from behind, I either jarred the gun out of his hand or out of his sleeve," Contreras said on CNN.

Victims were treated lying on the ground before being carried away on stretchers amid the crowds, while hundreds of police rushed to clear the area.

Just moments before the shooting, the championship players had been soaking up cheers at the end of the two-mile (three-kilometer) procession of double-decker buses.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce later said he was "heartbroken." "My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me," he wrote on Twitter. "Praying for Kansas City," quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote on social media, while a statement from the team said they were "truly saddened by the senseless act of violence."

Kansas City, in the Midwestern state of Missouri, saw a record number of 184 homicides in 2023, according to local media. "I don't think in any way that this is Kansas City," Mayor Quinton Lucas told reporters Thursday, referring to the shooting. "I do think there is a gun violence challenge in this community and many others."

U.S. President Joe Biden deplored the shooting and issued a rallying call for Americans to back his pleas for Congress to enact gun reform. "Today's events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting," Biden said in a White House statement Wednesday.

Mass shootings are common in the United States, where there are more guns than people and about a third of adults own a firearm.

The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl title in five seasons after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.