Ligue 1 champion Lille's Turkish midfielder Yusuf Yazıcı joined CSKA Moscow on a loan deal Wednesday.

CSKA and Lille agreed on a loan deal on Yusuf Yazıcı until the end of the 2021/22 season with an option of a permanent transfer. confirmed the Russian Premier Liga club on Twitter.

CSKA and Lille agreed loan deal on Yusuf Yazici until the end of the season-2021/22 with an option of permanent transfer

Meanwhile, Lille also confirmed Yazıcı’s temporary transfer to Moscow and wished him the best.

Yazıcı, 24, a product of Trabzonspor academy, moved to Lille in 2019 for his first overseas experience.

The Turkish attacking midfielder helped Lille win the French Ligue 1 title and French Super Cup in 2021.

In his two-and-half-year stint at Lille, Yazıcı scored 16 goals and produced 10 assists in 89 club appearances.

He also plays for the Turkish national team.

Lille signs Ben Arfa

Following Yazıcı's departure, Lille announced its new signing Hatem Ben Arfa.

The 34-year-old French attacking midfielder signed a six-month contract with Les Dogues.

Ben Arfa was a free agent and has played for many clubs, including Olympique Lyon, Olympique Marseille, Newcastle United, Hull City, Nice, Paris Saint-Germain, Rennes, Real Valladolid and Bordeaux.

He is a five-time French champion, winning four Ligue 1 titles with Lyon in 2005-2008, and another with Marseille in 2010.

Ben Arfa played for the French national team in the UEFA Euro 2012 where Les Bleus reached the quarterfinals.