The quest for European glory in the 2024-25 season begins Wednesday evening as reigning Champions League champions Real Madrid take on Europa League holders Atalanta in Warsaw for the UEFA Super Cup.

Real Madrid, fresh off securing their 15th continental title, face Atalanta, who stunned Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final.

As Borussia Dortmund squandered chance after chance in the 2023-24 Champions League final at Wembley, it seemed inevitable they would regret their missed opportunities against Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid, known for their unparalleled European expertise.

The prediction proved true as Real Madrid, guided by Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior, delivered a ruthless second-half performance to reclaim the European Cup.

This triumph added to their 2023-24 haul, which also included La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup.

The only blemish on Ancelotti's otherwise stellar season was a last-16 exit in the Copa del Rey.

Despite earlier indications of a potential move to the Brazil national team, the beloved "Don Carlo" has decided to remain at the Real Madrid helm for at least one more season.

In true Blancos style, the European champions have opted against a major summer overhaul of their squad, despite the departures of key players Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernandez. However, Kylian Mbappe has finally joined the ranks after years of speculation.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star has been watching Real Madrid's mixed preseason from a distance –Ancelotti's side secured victories over Chelsea and Albacete but fell to AC Milan and Barcelona.

Now, Mbappe is set to bolster Los Blancos' pursuit of an unprecedented sixth UEFA Super Cup.

With Real Madrid's five UEFA Super Cup titles tying them at the top alongside Barcelona and Milan, Wednesday's clash in Warsaw will mark Atalanta's debut in this prestigious curtain raiser, following their Europa League triumph led by Ademola Lookman.

Despite their impressive victory over favorites Liverpool, few anticipated Gian Piero Gasperini's side overcoming Xabi Alonso's formidable Leverkusen team. Yet Lookman's stunning hat trick secured La Dea's first European title and their first trophy in 61 years.

From missing a panenka penalty with Fulham to becoming the first player to score a hat trick in a Europa League final, Lookman dazzled with his attacking prowess.

However, Gasperini also earned acclaim for his tactical brilliance, orchestrating a performance that saw his team outplay the Bundesliga giants.

Atalanta's Europa League triumph complemented a strong season that saw them finish fourth in Serie A and secure a Coppa Italia runners-up medal.

They are also set to face Copa Sudamericana champions LDU Quito in the UEFA-CONMEBOL Club Challenge and will compete in next year's Supercoppa Italiana.

Despite a disappointing preseason, marked by a 2-2 draw with AZ Alkmaar followed by heavy defeats to Parma (4-1) and FC St. Pauli (3-0), Atalanta has shown they can rise to the occasion when a European title is at stake, as evidenced by their recent performances in Dublin.

With only experienced defender David Alaba sidelined due to his lengthy ACL recovery, Real Madrid’s starting XI in Warsaw will prominently feature Mbappe, now fully integrated after his post-Euro 2024 holiday.

Finalists Dani Carvajal and Jude Bellingham are set to be included in a near full-strength lineup from Ancelotti, who has praised the emerging talents Endrick and Arda Güler ahead of the UEFA Super Cup, though they are unlikely to start.

General view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Super Cup 2024 match between Real Madrid CF and Atalanta BC at Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland, Aug. 12, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Mbappe's arrival has sparked speculation about the futures of Brazilian stars Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior. The latter reportedly rejected a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League, but both are expected to support their French teammate in the upcoming clash.

Atalanta has bolstered their attack with high-profile signings, securing Charles De Ketelaere on a permanent deal and acquiring Mateo Retegui from Genoa.

They have also strengthened their squad with additions like Ben Godfrey, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Ibrahim Sulemana.

Several veterans, including Hans Hateboer, Pierluigi Gollini, Duván Zapata, and Aleksei Miranchuk, have departed to make way for these new arrivals.

Retegui is poised to make his competitive debut in the absence of Gianluca Scamacca, who is sidelined for months with an ACL injury.

Giorgio Scalvini is on the road to recovery from a similar injury but is expected back before year-end.

Midfield star Ederson remains at Gewiss Stadium despite interest from Premier League clubs.

However, Netherlands international Teun Koopmeiners, who has attracted interest from Juventus and Liverpool, has submitted a transfer request and is not expected to feature in the Super Cup.