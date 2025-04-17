Many pundits hinted at it, but few dared to say it aloud – Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League curse lives on, now draped in Madrid white.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson once said, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.”

Real Madrid's masterstroke was signing Mbappe – a summer headline meant to lift the kings of Europe even higher.

Instead, his first European season ended in jeers at the Bernabeu and a humiliating 5-1 aggregate defeat to Arsenal in the quarterfinals.

As Paris Saint-Germain, now one of the favorites to secure their first-ever Champions League title, advance without him, Real Madrid are left licking their wounds and grappling with hard questions.

Galactico's humbling

After a 3-0 dismantling in London, Madrid needed a miracle.

Los Blancos fans, fueled by their rich history, were confident in the Bernabeu’s reputation as a fortress where opponents are mercilessly slain in dramatic comebacks.

Even players like Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham spoke of a potential revival before the match.

The emotional climax came when Rodrygo’s father was spotted outside the stadium, praying for his son and the team to work their signature white magic on the Gunners.

On the contrary, however, they got more misery.

Arsenal’s 2-1 win at the Bernabeu completed a comprehensive rout, made worse by Mbappe’s limp performance – figuratively and literally.

The Frenchman was invisible for most of the night, failing to register a single shot on target before hobbling off with a twisted ankle in the 75th minute.

His substitution drew boos from the home crowd.

Madrid’s only goal across both legs came from a piece of Vini's brilliance – an effort he created and finished alone.

Outside of that flash, Los Blancos looked toothless.

Mbappe’s numbers mask his flaws

Yes, Mbappe has racked up over 30 goals in all competitions this season.

But under the microscope, those numbers seem self-serving.

Critics argue he prioritizes stat-padding over synergy, opting for selfish shots instead of smarter plays.

His positioning isolates teammates, forces wingers to improvise and clogs attacking lanes.

Even worse, Mbappe refuses to press.

At this elite level, playing with 10 men out of possession is a death sentence.

Luis Enrique, his former PSG coach, sounded the alarm last year – captured on documentary footage – where he begged Mbappe to lead by example, comparing his lack of defensive commitment to a broken machine.

Real Madrid’s dressing room is not deaf to that.

Veteran keeper Thibaut Courtois subtly noted after the match, “We need to make more team moves, not just individual ones.”

Vini Jr. fights, Mbappe fades

Vinícius Jr. has not been perfect this season. Far from it. But on Wednesday, he showed heart.

He drew five fouls, delivered three key passes, made five tackles, and led the front line with urgency.

In contrast, Donatello had zero defensive contributions – and fewer touches in key areas.

Real Madrid may still be built on stars, but it is clear who’s shining in moments that matter.

Mbappe is under scrutiny, and his legacy – so far – is littered with knockout exits and unrealized promise.

PSG’s gain: Team reborn

The irony? Mbappe’s departure might have unlocked PSG’s best version yet.

Luis Enrique’s team, balanced and ruthless, edged past Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 3-2.

And they did it with what the coach described as a “team machine” – a collective firing on both ends of the pitch.

Gone is the overreliance on a single superstar.

In its place, Dembele (29 goals), Barcola (16), and Desire Doue (8) have spread the offensive load.

PSG have already created more big chances this Ligue 1 season than any of the last five.

Most importantly, everyone defends.

Doue tracked back to snuff out Villa’s counters.

Pressing starts from the front. There's sacrifice. There’s buy-in. And there’s vindication for a coach who once challenged Mbappe to lead like Michael Jordan – by pressing, tracking back, doing the dirty work.

Luis Enrique put it bluntly: “You think scoring goals makes you a leader. That’s not enough.”

Growing Mbappe paradox

PSG may finally win the Champions League – without Mbappe.

And Real Madrid, a club built for this stage, look worse with him than without.

That’s the growing paradox.

He left Paris chasing the crown, only to watch them rise while he stumbles.

Mbappe’s story at the Bernabeu isn’t over. But if he’s to become more than a talented underachiever, he must rewrite his reputation. The talent is world-class. The accolades? Still missing in action.

As the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona looms, the time for reflection is now. The Champions League train has left the station – and Mbappe wasn’t on board.