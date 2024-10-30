Argentina's football icon Lionel Messi has shared his thoughts on the 2024 Ballon d’Or awards, which took place Monday night, celebrating the achievements of several players.

In a surprising turn, Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri emerged as the winner of the coveted Ballon d’Or, becoming the first midfielder to receive the honor since Luka Modric in 2018.

He outshone a competitive field that included Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Emiliano Martinez also took the spotlight, retaining the Yashin Trophy for the world’s best goalkeeper, while Barcelona's prodigy Lamine Yamal secured the Kopa Trophy for young talent.

In the women’s category, Aitana Bonmati also reclaimed the Ballon d’Or Feminin, while Carlo Ancelotti and Emma Hayes were named coaches of the year.

Following the ceremony, Messi took to social media, expressing his congratulations to all the winners and nominees.

The record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner gave special recognition to his compatriots, stating, “Congratulations to Dibu, what a great, another award for the best goalkeeper in the world. And to Lautaro, to Scaloni, and Garnacho.”

Rodri, visibly moved during his acceptance speech, said: “Thanks for being here again, everyone. I want to thank those who voted for me. Today is a special day not just for me but for my family. First of all, I have to thank a very special person, my girlfriend Laura – today is our eighth anniversary. Without her, things would not be the same.”

He continued, expressing gratitude to his family for instilling in him the values that shaped his journey, saying, “I want to mention my teammates with whom I won the Euro title, especially Dani Carvajal, who suffered the same injury that I did. Lamine Yamal, I know you will win this award soon. This is a victory for Spanish football; many of my friends have written to me to say, ‘FOOTBALL HAS WON TODAY!’”

Rodri concluded with an emotional reflection on his path to success, recalling a pivotal moment when he felt defeated at 17.

"I cried to my father, ‘It’s all over; I invested my life to get here and that was it.’ My father said, ‘We came all the way here; let’s keep going,’ and that changed my mindset. I am a normal kid with values; I know what hard work is. Thank you very much,” he said.