Argentina football icon Lionel Messi on Sunday bid farewell to his father, Jorge Messi, his longtime manager and one of his biggest influences, who died at 68, reportedly after battling cancer.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner touched down on a private flight from Miami late Saturday with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children and has remained surrounded by his close family since.

A private ceremony with a few teammates from the Argentine national squad is scheduled to take place at a cemetery in the town of Perez, adjacent to Rosario, later Sunday.

The gates of the town's El Prado cemetery displayed handwritten messages from fans – "Stay strong, Leo, we love you" and "Stay strong, Messi family" – alongside a large floral wreath.

Messi's teammates rallied around their captain following the announcement that Jorge Messi had passed away late Friday at a clinic in Rosario.

"It will surely do him good for us to be there," Boca Juniors midfielder Leandro Paredes told journalists after his team's match Saturday.

"I need to speak with a few of my teammates to see if we go now or sometime tomorrow," he added.

According to some media outlets, midfielder Rodrigo de Paul – a close friend of Messi and his Inter Miami teammate – would travel to Argentina.

After scoring a goal in a 2-1 defeat to Monterrey in Miami on Saturday, De Paul paid tribute to his friend by taking off his shirt to reveal Messi's No. 10 jersey.

The cause of death was not disclosed, but local media reported that Jorge Messi had been suffering from cancer.

A fan leaves a jersey on the fence of El Prado cemetery, where the funeral of Argentina's football star Lionel Messi's father will take place, on the outskirts of Rosario, Santa Fe province, Argentina, Aug. 9, 2026. (AFP Photo)

His unusual absence from the World Cup in June had already attracted attention.

Messi's family asked the media for "humanity" during the tournament amid persistent rumors over Jorge's health.

After bursting into tears after scoring against Algeria, 39-year-old Messi had admitted to dealing with "a situation outside of sports."

"I went through a few difficult, complicated days," he later acknowledged, "but I am grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates, because they stood by me, as always."

Immediately after the World Cup final defeat against Spain, Messi returned to spend a few days with his family in Rosario.

Humble beginnings

A guiding figure throughout his son's career, Jorge Messi was his first coach, who left everything behind to accompany his son to Spain.

A young Lionel Messi (C) poses with his brother Rodrigo (L), sister Maria Sol, father Jorge, mother Celia, nephew Tomas and brother Matias (R) during a private photo session for El Grafico magazine, in Rosario, Argentina, Oct. 12, 2003 (Getty Images Photo)

A metalworker in Rosario, 340 kilometers (211.26 miles) north of Buenos Aires, Jorge managed youth teams at the small local club Grandoli.

He was the one who introduced Argentina's future captain to the game aged 4, on vacant lots where local kids played.

His life changed course in 2000 when Barcelona invited the young prodigy, then aged 13, to Catalonia to continue treatment for a growth hormone deficiency while playing for the club's youth teams.

Jorge left behind his job in Argentina, his wife, and his three other children to settle in Spain with Lionel.

"When we arrived in Barcelona, I used to lock myself in my room to cry alone, and my father did the same – either without me seeing him or thinking I didn't see him. We pretended we were both fine, but we were struggling," Messi later said.

His father was later the agent who negotiated astronomical contracts on his behalf, from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami.

Messages of sympathy have poured in since Saturday from the football world, including from the clubs Messi played for and the Spanish Football Federation.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) ordered a minute of silence before matches and that black armbands be worn at games across all age groups for the week.