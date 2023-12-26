Ahead of its closure, the year 2023 has witnessed a stellar cast of players who have left an indelible mark on the beautiful game.

Notable among them are Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane.

Lethal Haaland

Erling Haaland attends the 67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet, Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Erling Haaland, who made the switch from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City last season, has continued to dominate the field.

Scoring 36 goals in 35 league matches and netting 12 times in 11 UEFA Champions League games, the 23-year-old Norwegian striker claimed the throne in both competitions, setting numerous records.

Despite recent injury setbacks, Haaland remains a potent force in his team's attacking lineup.

Leading the league's goal-scoring race with 14 goals in 15 matches and sharing the Champions League's top spot, Haaland clinched the "Golden Player" award from Tuttusport.

His record-breaking feats include becoming the youngest player to reach the 30, 35 and 40-goal milestones in the Champions League and surpassing the 50-goal mark in the Premier League in record time.

Kane's swift transition

Harry Kane, hailed as one of England's finest strikers, made a significant career leap by joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham during the summer transfer window.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and VfB Stuttgart at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, Dec. 17, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

After finishing second in the league's goal-scoring race with 30 goals last season, the 30-year-old forward has been instrumental for Bayern, scoring 25 goals and providing eight assists in 22 matches across all competitions.

Currently leading the goal-scoring charts in Europe's top five leagues, Kane has surpassed last season's Bundesliga top scorers.

With 21 goals in the Bundesliga, he outshone competitors like Niclas Fullkrug and Christopher Nkunku, who scored 16 goals each.

Kane's swift adaptation in Germany also broke Gerd Müller's record for the quickest player to reach 18 goals in the league's first 12 weeks.

Bayern Munich, under Kane's leadership, is hot on the heels of Bayer Leverkusen with 38 points.

Bellingham carries Madrid

Jude Bellingham attends the 67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet, Paris, France, Oct. 30, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Jude Bellingham, the recipient of the "Golden Boy" award for the best under-21 player in Europe, has become a standout performer for Real Madrid at just 20 years old.

Formerly known for his defensive prowess at Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham has seamlessly transitioned into a key offensive role for Real Madrid.

Tasked with filling the void left by Karim Benzema, Bellingham has excelled, becoming the team's top scorer with 13 goals in 16 league matches and four goals in 5 Champions League appearances.

His ability to find the back of the net has been crucial for Real Madrid, keeping them at the top of the league and competitive in Europe.

King Leo reigns

Lionel Messi, named the best player of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has once again achieved the "impossible" by transforming Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States.

Unlike previous global football stars who struggled to gain popularity in the MLS, Messi's presence has filled stadiums and drawn attention from celebrities worldwide.

Inter Miami, benefiting from Messi's stellar performance, secured victory in the 2023 Leagues Cup organized by the CONCACAF, marking the club's first-ever trophy.

Messi's contributions in 14 matches included 11 goals and five assists, leading Inter Miami to 11 wins and a 12-match unbeaten streak.

Recognized by FIFA as the best male player for the second time, Messi also claimed his 8th Ballon d'Or.

Time magazine crowned him the sportsman of 2023, highlighting his role in turning the U.S. into a football nation.

Messi's impact has been nothing short of extraordinary, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest footballers of all time.